Alana Thompson, aka ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Update: Where is She Today?

Alana Thompson, who also goes by the nickname “Honey Boo Boo,” has been busy with school and promoting Mama June: From Not to Hot on Instagram. The reality star has been living with her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird for the last year after her mother, June Shannon, started spiraling out of control with her drug addiction and recent arrest.

The reality star, who started high school last year, primarily posts clips of upcoming Mama June episodes on her Instagram page, but she occasionally posts a selfie or a throwback photo of various events she has attended, including comedy gigs and fashion shows. Keep reading for details:

Thompson Frequently Promotes Family Crisis & FabFitFun on Instagram

Thompson updates her Instagram page often, primarily posting clips of the upcoming new episodes of Mama June: Family Crisis, alongside several silly clips of herself from the show. She recently posted a few videos walking the runway at a Model Mafia fashion show, and she is a brand ambassador for the beauty subscription FabFitFun.

“Do you want to know my favorite thing about being a #FabFitFunPartner? Not only do I get all these goodies that Last me Months! (I still use/ have most of my products from the last box!) But, @fabfitfun partners with Charities and Female Founded Companies! Talk about Amazing!,” the reality star wrote on March 13. She also offers a code for fans to use to get $10 off their first box.

Aside from the various clips of Mama June, Thompson occasionally posts selfies and pictures with family, her manager, and friends. She has also given insight about her family life, including how difficult it’s been for the teen to deal with her drug-addict mother. In September 2019, Thompson offered some words of encouragement for fans who might be going through the same experience.

“can we just be real for a second ? let me tell y’all how proud i am of myself!” she captioned the Instagram post above. “i have honestly been [through] hell and back this year ! and i’m still standing… i have so much going for me and so many people that love me ! and the best words you can hear is i see you trying i’m so proud of you !”

She adds, “let me just be the one to tell y’all if you are going through anything right now trust me it gets better you are worth it. i’m so proud of you , i can see you trying , i love you ! [sic]”

She Got Into Some Trouble for a 2019 Instagram Video

HONEY BOO BOO PRETENDS TO SNORT C0CAINE ON CAMERA.Sister Scolds Her.HONEY BOO BOO PRETENDS TO SNORT C0CAINE ON CAMERA.Sister Scolds Her. 2019-08-02T18:31:47.000Z

Thompson came under fire in August last year after the reality star posted a video on Instagram pretending to snort cocaine. While Thompson was doing a live Q&A with fans on Instagram, she grabbed a plastic knife and appeared to be cutting up lines of white powder, which she then pretended to snort.

In the clip above, she tells her fans she “has to cut off the camera really quick” because she “has to do something.” After she pretends to snort the fake drugs, Pumpkin starts shouting at her. “Alana, quit f–king doing … don’t even f–king mimic that on f–king live! Acting like a f–king idiot on live, that’s why you don’t go live on your f–king Instagram.”

The incident is highlighted in the April 24 episode of Mama June, so fans will get a chance to see the fallout from her Instagram joke. Alana can be seen sobbing in her bedroom in one promo, so it looks like she deals with some serious backlash. The description of the episode reads, “Mama hits rock bottom; Alana acts out on social media and creates a viral disaster.”

New episodes of Mama June: Family Crisis air on Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

READ NEXT: Fans Notice Mama June’s Missing Teeth on Her Reality TV Show

