Deavan & Jihoon 90 Day Fiancé Update: Where Are They Today?

Deavan Clagg and Jihoon Lee, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, are still together today and stronger than ever in the wake of a tragic miscarriage the couple suffered just a few short weeks ago. Although the reality stars are still healing from heartbreak, they appear to be leaning on each other for support during the difficult time.

The couple is appearing together on tonight’s 90 Day Fiancé season finale, where they will discuss their relationship and update fans on life after the cameras stopped rolling. Jihoon admits to having “super sperm” in the promo for tonight’s episode, and reveals the shocking news that his mother wanted him to marry a Korean woman instead of Deavan, so there will be a lot to unpack during the season finale.

The couple, who met online and ended up getting pregnant after their first sexual encounter, are still together today and happily raising their little family of four (or five, if you count the dog!). Here’s what we know about Deavan and Jihoon’s relationship:

Deavan & Jihoon Suffered a Miscarriage Earlier This Month

Deavan and Jihoon, who recently welcomed their son Taeyang to the world earlier this year, suffered a miscarriage just a few short weeks ago. News of Deavan’s pregnancy surfaced in late September after the 90 Day Fiancé star posted in a Facebook group for Korean residents, where she admitted she was pregnant and needed to find insurance in her husband’s home country.

She was understandably frustrated when the news broke, and wrote on her Instagram stories that she “can’t trust people even if it’s not even in your home country.” Unfortunately, Deavan shared a devastating update on October 8 that she and Jihoon had lost the baby, and that they were healing together after the tragic loss.

“With heavy hearts we have to announce sad news,” she wrote on the photo above. “Last Monday we did end up losing our baby. We are heart broken and focusing on healing. I want to apologize for not telling anyone sooner. But we needed this time to heal as a family. A lot of people go through this,and we feel for so many people and wish everyone who has suffered through this same situation happiness and healing. We are healing and doing better, and want to thank everyone for your support during this very difficult time.”

Jihoon Still Has Some Work to do if Deavan is Going to Come Back to Korea With The Kids

The final episode of the show before the Couples Tell All special aired saw Deavan packing up and moving back to the U.S. with her daughter Drascilla and son Taeyang. Although she and Jihoon were still together when she left, she told her husband that he had a lot of things to straighten out before she considered moving back to Korea to be with him, including getting a real, legal job and moving out of his parents house.

It’s unclear at this time if Deavan moved back to Korea yet, or if Jihoon ever got his act together, but if their social media pages are any indication, the couple is still together and happier than ever. Jihoon’s Instagram page is filled with pictures of Taeyang, Drascilla and his family, so it definitely looks like he is enjoying fatherhood, while Deavan’s page highlights her life as a model, mother and wife, and also features dozens of pictures of her family.

