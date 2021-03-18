Lisa Vanderpump Reveals ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars She Keeps In Contact With

Lisa Vanderpump opened up about who she still talks to from Vanderpump Rules.

The restaurant owner turned reality star, who’s set to star in the new dinner party series, Overserved, revealed that he has been in touch with some of her former SURvers who’ve gone on to start a bonafide baby boom since the show’s hiatus from Bravo.

Days after Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent gave birth to her first baby, a daughter named Ocean Kent Emmett, Vanderpump told E! News she reached out to the new mom.

“Well with Lala, I’m very close to Lala,” Vanderpump told the outlet. “In fact, she did come on Overserved when she was pregnant.”

But in the same chat, Vanderpump revealed she has not talked to fellow expectant mom Brittany Cartwright.

“I haven’t spoken to Brittany,” Vanderpump confirmed. “With Scheana Shay [who is due with a baby girl in April, I have been in contact with her, and I did send flowers to Lala.”

Vanderpump added that because Kent is a new mother, she didn’t expect to talk to her in the days right after she gave birth.

“I said, ‘When you are a new mommy, take a week before you want to get back to me,’” she said. “Really it’s just so overwhelming and I think she’s got so much attention on her right now. But yeah, she’s in very good hands. She’s got such a supportive partner because Randall is absolutely, obsessively in love with her. So I think they’re really good. I heard last night from him everything’s fantastic so that’s what we want.”

Vanderpump Previously Hinted that Mom-to-Be Brittany Cartwright & Her Husband Jax Taylor Were Fired from ‘Vanderpump Rules’

It is unclear if Vanderpump had a falling out with Cartwright, who is due with her first baby with husband Jax Taylor in April. The couple announced they were stepping down from Vanderpump Rules last December, six months after a racism scandal resulted in the firing of four cast members, including veteran stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, at the end of Season 8.

Cartwright and Taylor played their exit as if it had been their decision, but when asked if she was surprised that the couple “decided” to leave Vanderpump Rules, she chuckled.

“Was I surprised what they decided?” Vanderpump said to Us Weekly. “Well, if you put it like that, yeah. I would have been really surprised.”

She then hinted that she wasn’t behind any of the casting decisions for Vanderpump Rules.

“Who makes the rules? It’s not me,” she added. ”Bravo, they produce the show. Even though I’m an executive producer on it, you know, they make most of the decisions”

Cartwright’s husband recently told fans that Vanderpump doesn’t reach out to anyone from the show, according to Reality Blurb.

“[Tom Schwartz] said the same thing,” Taylor said, “He’s talked to her once. Everybody I talk to, nobody’s heard from her. She doesn’t reach out. I’ve done my part. I’ve reached out.”

Lisa Vanderpump Has Also Not talked to New Mom Stassi Schroeder Since She Was Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Last June

Vanderpump was once close to Schroeder—she even hosted her engagement party at her Villa Rosa mansion in 2019. But the two former costars seemed to have drifted apart ever since the Vanderpump Rules firings.

Vanderpump recently confirmed she has not talked to Schroeder since she welcomed her first baby, daughter Hartford Charlie Rose, with her husband Beau Clark, in January. In fact, she hasn’t talked to her at all during her pregnancy on March 15, “I haven’t spoken to her,” Vanderpump told Us Weekly. “I did reach out to her a couple of times, but she never responded after she was let go. That’s her choice, you know, but that’s okay.”

