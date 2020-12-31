Bachelor Nation Breakups 2020: Couples Who Broke up This Year

Peter Weber’s turn as The Bachelor ushered in a dramatic year for Bachelor Nation, which saw drastic changes in the show’s production amid a global pandemic. While Bachelor in Paradise was unable to be filmed, The Bachelorette made plenty of headlines after Tayshia Adams took over as the franchise’s lead when Clare Crawley left, allowing this season to see two engagements for the first time.

Despite the dating competition’s recent success, not all of its couples are able to continue their journey together. Here are the Bachelor Nation relationships that ended in 2020:

Evan Bass & Carly Waddell

After three years of marriage and two children, one of Bachelor in Paradise’s strongest couples announced their intention to divorce. Evan Bass and Carly Waddell met during season three of the dating franchise’s tropical iteration, returning for their televised wedding the following season.

Viewers will recall the couple got off to a bumpy start when Bass’ initial feelings were not reciprocated. However, a feigned illness and trip to the hospital won over Waddell’s heart.

“We have made the difficult decision to separate,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement to Bachelor Nation. “We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what’s best for the future of our family.”

In addition to Bass’ three sons from a previous relationship, the couple share daughter Bella and son Charlie.

As their statement from December continued, “We greatly appreciate everyone’s love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate through this.”

Waddell has since broken her silence on Instagram, writing in part, “A lot of you kind people have asked if I’m ok. And I want to say I am, but I’m not. I will be though.” She revealed she was writing the post while the kids were staying overnight at Bass’ home for the first time.

Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph

Colton Underwood famously jumped a fence after Cassie Randolph quit his season of The Bachelor. He would later go after her, ending the season not engaged, but as a couple.

Earlier this year, the couple revealed they were quarantining together amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Randolph even cared for Underwood at her family’s home when he caught the coronavirus.

Yet, in May, the couple announced their split. At the time, Randolph wrote, “First off, I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet. However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us. Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each other’s lives.”

However, in September, it was revealed by TMZ that Randolph had filed a restraining order against the former football player. She purported he was sending her harassing text messages, showing up at her and her parents’ homes, pretending to be his own stalker and planting a tracking device on her car.

Despite eventually filing a police report, Randolph dropped the charges in November. At the time, Underwood told TMZ, “Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me. The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns.”

He continued, “I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.”

After scrubbing his social media amid the controversy, he has recently returned by posting photos of his Christmas celebration in his Instagram Stories.

Ashley Hebert & J.P. Rosenbaum

Potentially the most shocking revelation of 2020, former Bachelorette winning couple Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum announced on Instagram their decision to split.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways,” the former Bachelorette wrote. “ We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children.”

The former couple was married for nearly eight years and share two children, son Fordham Rhys and daughter Essex Reese.

Since the split, the Florida-based Bachelor nation alum have supported each other, with Hebert even driving Rosenbaum home after surgery.

Chris Randone & Krystal Nielson

On Valentine’s Day, Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson announced their separation in a statement to Bachelor Nation.

“It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves,” the former couple wrote. They first met on season five of Bachelor in Paradise only to return the following season to get married.

Their statement continued, “We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”

Since they split, Nielsen moved on with Miles Bowles. In November, they announced they are expecting their first child.

Randone has not moved on as quickly. In his Instagram Stories, he asked fans to submit questions, one of them, “Are YOU ok with all the krystal stuff? I’m sure folks are worried about you.” He responded with, “I’ll never be okay about it but I will just continue to be grateful for the years I had with that love. At least the love I had in my heart.”

Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen

Another winning Bachelorette couple saw its end this year, Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen announced their breakup in September after weeks of rumors.

“With a heavy heart, Garrett and I have come to the loving conclusion to end our engagement. All that we will share is that we still have nothing but love and respect for one another even though we’ve decided to go down our own separate paths,” Kufrin wrote alongside a photo of the former couple in sepia tones.

The co-host of Bachelor Happy Hour continued, “While we’ve arrived at this point, it doesn’t diminish the countless, amazing memories made together. We hope that everyone can allow us grace, respect and the time to heal our hearts as we navigate this next chapter in our lives.”

Politics were rumored to play a part in the split, with Kufrin vocally supporting President-elect Joe Biden’s campaign for office, while Yrigoyen sparked controversy over his Black Lives Matter stance.

In June, he posted on Instagram in support of the “Thin Blue Line.” He wrote in part, “The Thin Blue Line represents each officer protecting protestors, properties, and businesses while being threatened, attacked, shot, shot at, hit with vehicles, and other forms of brutality.” He added, “We can’t judge an entire group of people by the actions of a few.”

After the post, Kufrin made it clear to her podcast co-host Rachel Lindsay that she disagreed with the sentiment. She said, “I don’t think that was the time or the place or the right sentiment… we’re struggling too right now. There’s a lot going on and now I’m struggling with this… There is still a lot of growth and changing of mindsets I would like to see take place.”

Since their split, Kufrin moved to Los Angeles. Yrigoyen has since started a new relationship with Alex Farrar.

Peter Weber & Hannah Ann Sluss

Weber’s turn as Bachelor was certainly a controversial one, often tied to his relationship with mom Barb. However, his family’s matriarch did throw her full support behind Hannah Ann Sluss.

Webert got down on bended knee to propose to Sluss, but the relationship did not even last until the After the Final Rose taping.

During their filmed breakup, Sluss told Weber, “All I’ve ever asked for is for someone to give me their whole heart like I’m giving mine to them.” She continued, “You took away from me my first engagement. You took that away from me because I trusted you. And that’s what you have continued to ask me to do.”

The pilot admitted he still had feelings for Prewett, reuniting with her on the After the Final Rose stage. However, the couple faced differences on sex before marraige and Barb’s disapproval. They decided to not pursue a relationship.

Since the show’s conclusion, Weber did go on to start dating one of his contestants. Weber and Kelley Flanagan started as quarantine partners, but have since become a couple. They are planning to move in together in New York City.

Chris Soules & Victoria Fuller

After leaving Weber’s season of The Bachelor, Victoria Fuller surprised fans of the dating franchise by dating another former Bachelor: Chris Soules.

Rumors started swirling over the summer that the couple was dating, with Fuller eventually revealing she was set up by former Bachelor castmate, Kelsey Weier.

However, Fuller confirmed their split on The Viall Files in September. She said, “I’m just living my life and he is an amazing man and he deserves somebody super awesome who’s willing to like go to Iowa and live in Iowa and right now I’m just not there yet. Maybe I will be in a couple years.”

Instead, Fuller has decided to work on herself, but revealed she is still in frequent contact with Soules, leaving the door open for the future.

Kendall Long & Joe Amabile

Kendall Long and Joe Amabile met on Bachelor in Paradise. Despite leaving the beaches of Mexico alone, Long went after Amabile to reignite their relationship. However, in January, the couple announced their split.

They told Bachelor Nation, “We have decided mutually to go our separate ways. Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles.”

The statement continued, “Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people. We can’t imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day. We both respect each others’ decision and still have a great deal of love for each other. We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given us throughout our relationship.”

While the two have been supportive of each other, with Long even reviewing Amabile’s recent venture into pasta sauce in her Instagram Stories, he finally broke his silence on the real reason during a recent episode of his podcast, Click Bait!

While the former grocery store owner moved to Long’s hometown of Los Angeles, he wanted her to be open to moving to his hometown of Chicago.

“She did express at the beginning… of our relationship, she would never want to do it,” revealed Amabile. “In my head, I thought maybe that would change as time moved on, but she just would never want to live in Chicago. So for me, that, you know – there’s a line there where I’m just like, well if you’re not willing, then, I don’t know. Because you never know what’s going to happen in the future.”

He explained he did not see long-term business prospects on the West Coast, but does not hold ill-will toward his ex-girlfriend. He said, “And I don’t, I don’t blame her either… because she was always open and said she never wanted to leave L.A.”

