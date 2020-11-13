Chris Randone Reacts to Ex Krystal Nielson’s Pregnancy

Days after Krystal Nielson announced her pregnancy, her Bachelor Nation ex Chris Randone, has seemingly reacted on Twitter. Nielsen’s pregnancy comes just months after their split.

When Bachelor Nation star Dylan Barbour tweeted, “y’all getting a house is insanely difficult lol,” in reference to his recent move with fiancé Hannah Godwin, Randone responded, “Try a divorce.”

Try a divorce — Chris Randone (@ChrisRandone) November 12, 2020

He amused one Twitter user, who wrote, “Omg this is the best response ever. Don’t forget getting a divorce and your ex wife gets knocked up by her new boyfriend.” Randone responded with an athletic gif of a basketball player shaking his head and shrugging.

The former couple first met and got engaged on season five of Bachelor in Paradise before returning to Mexico for their season six wedding. After Randone relocated to San Diego, they announced their split in February and Nielson revealed her new relationship in October.

Randone elaborated in his Instagram Story after asking his followers to submit questions. When one follower wrote, “Are YOU ok with all the krystal stuff? I’m sure folks are worried about you,” he responded with, “I’ll never be okay about it but I will just continue to be grateful for the years I had with that love. At least the love I had in my heart.”

When asked overtly about Nielson’s pregnancy, he wrote “Icing on the cake for feeling truly broken. But I know in my heart I’m gonna find a super dope woman and have the most beautiful babies a dad could ask for. So I’ll continue to follow my heart and let God guide my path in finding an incredible woman to build & grow with.”

Nielsen first appeared in the franchise on Arie Luyendyk’s season of The Bachelor and Randone courted Becca Kufrin on The Bachelorette.

Nielson Is Expecting a Baby with Miles Bowles

In an early October post on Instagram, Nielsen revealed she had moved on with Miles Bowles after being set up by a friend. Describing their connection in a recent YouTube video, the personal trainer said, “When we met, it was total instant chemistry, total connection, like off the charts crazy.”

The couple then revealed on November 11 that they are expecting their first child. She is 18 weeks along.

“Awwww!! Omg we are BURSTING with joy to finally share this wonderful news!!,” wrote the former Bachelor star on Instagram. She added, “Miles, Wayne, Chucky and I cannot WAIT to share this new chapter with you!!”

Their newest addition is due April 2021.

The Couple Split in January

During a recent video on her YouTube channel, Nielsen opened up about her split from Randone. She revealed she made the call to end their relationship in January, but they waited until February 14 to announce amid pressure from the press.

After nearly eight months of marriage, they issued an exclusive statement to Bachelor Nation. It read, “It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves.”

The statement continued, “We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”

The couple has yet to finalize their divorce amid delays from the COVID-19 pandemic, with Nielson sharing, “We have been officially getting divorced longer than we were married.”

Randone has yet to publicly move on, responding to a question about his readiness to date on his Instagram Story, writing, “To an extent, I’m starting to dive in just a little but giving all of me will take some time.” He shared he may not ever issue a statement on the marriage, noting he is “working through the trauma.”

READ NEXT: ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

