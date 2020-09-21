101 Best Gifts Under $30: The Ultimate List

There’s no better way to celebrate the spirit of giving than with moderately priced gifts that are functional, funny and seriously cool. These gifts under $30 have you covered, with great gift ideas for colleagues, family, and friends of every age.
Gorgeously glowing, and mysteriously healing, this Himalayan salt bowl lamp is a calming addition to any room in the house. The warm salt minerals release negative ions and naturally purify the surrounding air. Plus, the golden glow seems so warm and wonderful. The salt crystals can even be a way to naturally diffuse essential oils making it an aromatherapy lamp too. It comes with a dimmer switch, so you can adjust the light with your mood. These lamps are even said to help you sleep better and awaken refreshed.
These salt lamps come in many styles and price ranges. If you’re shopping for lots of people, you can find lots of different ones here.
This adorable bath gift set is great for both a woman’s body and her mind. This spa set is made with lemon extract that revitalizes skin. Lemons have been used for years in skincare products because they’re rich in phytochemicals that cause the collagen in skin to tighten and firm. Along with natural vitamin C and caffeic acid, lemons are super skin friendly.
Packed in an adorable lunch box style tin, this fun and fruity gift includes shower gel, bubble bath, body lotion, body spray, bath crystals, and a lemon shaped soap. The PURE Kiwi spa gift set is another fun option for bath lovers everywhere. The PURE Lavender spa set is great for both men and women with dry skin issues, and it comes in a cute little lunch box container as well.
Has “no shave November” become a year round thing for the guys on your list? If the answer is yes, this highly rated beard grooming kit is a great gift for them. It includes everything he’ll need to keep his face mane in shape. He can groom, trim, shape and tame his facial hair with extra sharp stainless steel barber beard scissors, a 100 percent boar bristle brush, super softening beard oil, and the incredible shaping power of heavy duty beard balm. The wooden comb can easily tackle tangles without pulling, and after all that pampering his facial fur will look simply stunning.
While the products in this kit are unscented, if you think he’d prefer products with fragrance, the Bossman Beard Kit is strictly products labeled as “magic scent.” What that means is a masculine blend of sandalwood and vanilla, which does sound pretty luscious.
This is one of those gifts that will impress any wine lover. It saves them from fumbling with an old school wine key, or trying to figure out the rabbit corkscrew openers. This woodgrain rechargeable electric wine opener can open a bottle in seven seconds flat, and opens 30 bottles on a single charge. It comes in a beautifully boxed set that includes the corkscrew, a foil cutter, wine pourer, and wine stopper. The soft blue LED light comes on when using to remove the cork, and a red led light glows when exiting the cork or recharging.
Darts are great all around fun, and playing is a perfect way to build eye-hand coordination. If the kid on your gift list doesn’t have a safe space for a real dart board, and a wall that can accommodate a few holes from those metal tipped darts, this Doinkit dart board is an awesome option. Fun for kids of all ages (yes, grownups, we mean you) this dart board delivers all the fun of real darts, but with magnets enclosed safely inside, they stick to the target and not the wall.
When they’re ready to graduate to the real game of darts, this set from Viper League is an awesome present, but above budget for our list of gifts under $30. You could always splurge, of course.
For a true whiskey aficionado, there’s nothing worse than a diluted glass of the good stuff thanks to quickly melting ice cubes. This beautifully boxed set is a whiskey drinkers dream come true. With two uniquely shaped rocks glasses, eight granite chilling rocks, along with some other accoutrements, they’re nestled in a pretty wooden box lined with black velvet. It’s a sophisticated gift under $30.
Another boxed set includes stainless steel whiskey stones, along with tongs, two cool rocks glasses, and a black velvet box. It’s lovely and also within your $30 budget.
A gift so clever and cute, everyone will want these solar powered lights in mason jars. They’d be perfect for a rustic cabin, camping trip or anywhere you need a bit of extra light. Fairy lights look like fireflies inside the jars, and they charge in just six to eight hours in the sun, and stay lighted for up to eight hours afterward.
You can double the number of individual jar lights with this set, however each jar light is just a bit smaller.
What more special gift than one they’ll use every day? This personalized bamboo cutting board will always be a reminder of you, and your thoughtful ways. Because bamboo is naturally water-resistant, it’s a great choice for the kitchen, because foods are less likely to permeate the surface. It’s simple to customize whenever you order, and you’ll receive this gift in just a week.
The personalized bamboo pizza peel is another cool idea, although it’s closer to sixty bucks.
There’s a reason these kids’ walkie talkies are such popular sellers. They’re small, easy to use and drop resistant, a key for all kids. With a three-mile effective range in open fields, and one half to one-mile range around the neighborhood, they’re great for games of tag, hide and seek and any other shenanigans kids can come up with.
Kids will like that they look like real military walkie talkies, but they’re equipped with lots of features that will make them great for years to come, like a backlit LCD display, built-in flashlight, earpiece connection, 10 ringtones, battery indicator, channel auto scan, power saving function, hands-free function (VOX), and adjustable volume control. These are great for boys and girls alike and come in seven different color combos.
Anyone who loves hot cocoa is going to be head over heels when they receive this sweet treat. It features a hilarious yet popular sloth shaped mug, and some delicious Slo Mo hot cocoa mix. Iit’s one of those gifts that’s great for a co-worker or boss as well as any little kids on your list. Do make sure you keep them well stocked with a variety of hot cocoa to get them through winter. This sampler is a great way to do just that.
You can stick to your budget with a flamingo mug and cocoa, or an elephant mug with tea. Frankly, if you’re looking for gifts for chocoholics, there are tons of them within your price range.
For any woman who lives with the threat of an occasional rainstorm, she can ditch the plain old black or red umbrella and opt instead for this beautiful big umbrella printed with perhaps one of the world’s most famous pieces of art. The Monet waterlilies print is nearly as striking on this accessory as it is in real life. With a generous 48 inch arc, it can cover two people walking side by side.
This same company makes a lovely Monet Waterlilies print scarf, as well as a handy tote bag. In case she prefers Van Gogh, the Starry Night umbrella is a beauty too.
A Celtic knot represents lover everlasting, and these pretty dangle earrings are an expression of that kind of love. These sterling silver earrings feature swirling strands in a design that represents infinity because it never stops. This traditional Celtic design paired with sparkling, colorful gemstones, creates these unique drop earrings.
French-wire earring backs support each sterling silver drop earring shape – accented along the bottom by an oval-shaped gemstone. You can choose from amethyst, created sapphire, garnet or created ruby for an unforgettable gift. If you’re looking for a romantic gift, these earrings from Chuvora feature heart-shaped blue topaz as part of the design.
Sometimes a woman likes to cozy up in something completely comfortable, and this fleece wrap cardigan is an easy answer. With long sleeves, an open front, draped shawl collar, asymmetric hem, and two side pockets, it’s perfect to throw on top of her jammies or favorite jeans and a tee. The solid plush heathered fleece has a nicely finished ribbed trim, and the inside features lighter complementary color plush fleece. It comes in four different colors, and the woman on your gift list is guaranteed to love it.
There’s nothing more annoying when traveling than trying to juggle ziplock bags full of makeup and hair products between a suitcase and the hotel bathroom. This awesome hanging travel toiletry bag delivers storage, organization, and plenty of room to stow travel bottles of shampoo, conditioner, lotions and whatever else your giftee might deem necessary.
The best part of this bag is the high quality zippers and waterproof and leak proof construction. That means they’ll never arrive to spilled products on their clothes and inside their suitcase. This gray toiletry bag is ideal for both men and women. A nice set of leak proof travel bottles is another great gift idea.
FInding gifts under $30 is never easy, but when you can get the lady on your list this soft and comfy jersey dress for under $22, it’s practically a miracle. This long sleeved dress is a simple slip on, with a V neck and flared silhouette that can go from casual wear to more formal, depending on her accessories.
The flattering styling with a slightly dropped hem in back is a definite bonus, but it’s the fabric that’s really to die for. The rayon and spandex blend is so soft on the skin and it drapes beautifully. What’s even better is that you can toss this in the washer and dryer and it comes out perfect for her next wearing. Daily Ritual is Amazon’s brand of affordable causal wear for women. If you want to explore more, look here.
This double gauge cotton garden tool tote is filled with the essential selection of garden tools. For just $21.99 it makes a great holiday, housewarming or birthday gift for someone who is just starting to work in their yard or planter boxes. It comes with a shovel, fork, rake, transplanter, weeding tool and garden sprayer, along with construction grade gardening gloves. The tool heads are rust resistant stainless steel, so even though this is a kit for beginning gardeners, it’s going to last for years.
Another cute gardening gift is this five piece garden tool set with a tote that becomes a little sit-down stool that’s easy on the back and knees.
Kids love to draw, but they’re sometimes intimidated by how difficult it can be. This cool LED light-up tablet lets them hone their skills by tracing anything they want to try. It comes with a graphite pencil for drawing outlines, and 12 colored pencils for filling in, plus ten blank sheets of tracing paper. It’s a great gift for kids aged six and up.
The Crayola Silly Scents Sticker Maker is another fun gift that’s way below your $30 budget, which comes with enough supplies for kids to make dozens of custom stickers. Stick away.
Kids and adults need encouragement to drink more water, and this fun unicorn water bottle might do the trick. The double wall steel insulated bottle holds 17 ounces of hot or cold drinks, and it keeps them at the desired temperature all day long. It comes with a cute little carrying bag too, so it’s perfect to grab and go for school or work.
Looking for a more adult style insulated bottle? The Nathan Hammerhead Stainless Steel water bottle is our current fave, keeping ice more than 24 hours at a time, even in warmer temperatures. Plus they come in a cool array of colors, and sizes up to a whopping 40 ounces, which is perfect for a long hike or car trip.
Girls love cute socks, and this eight pack of knee highs is just the ticket for lots of giggles as well as warmth. Topped with knee tickling creatures like kittens, bears and foxes, the cute socks would make perfect stocking stuffers or a single larger gift for the girl on your list. We also think they’ll love these owl knee high socks, and another set even includes a magical unicorn.
In the case of an honest to goodness emergency, you need an actual kit of MacGyver tools to get you safely out of a dangerous situation. This little 17-in-1 kit makes a great gift for anyone on your list, because it comes complete inside a clever compact case and contains all the important survival necessities.
At just about a pound, this clever kit includes everything from a survival knife and glass breaking tool, to an emergency blanket, compass, paracord, fire starter, tactical pen and more. Are you looking for a survival kit that’s even cheaper? This paracord bracelet survival kit is the perfect stocking stuffer.
STEM toys are one of the best opportunities to create your kids’ fascination with all things science through building their own bubbling adventures. They can extract their creatures from their mysterious science reactor pods – both creepy and super cool. The lab doubles as a working science set, complete with amazing hands-on experiments inspired by the beaker creatures and their worlds.
The Beaker Creatures Magnification Chamber Science Activity Set features 35 beaker creatures and the multi-part chamber’s movable magnifier lets kids take a closer look at every horn, tentacle, and antenna.
Slippers are a great gift no matter what time of year they arrive, and these slouchy monsters will be a fave for the boys on your shopping list. Super cozy and warm, they’re made from fuzzy fleece, with a whip stitched micro-suede sole. Better yet, they’re completely machine washable, because we know how stinky little feet can get.
Monsters aren’t your only option either. We love the leopard slouch slippers, as well as the big black bear paws, but with more than two dozen animal options, you can find the perfect pair for all the kids on your list.
It’s hard not to want to give your BFF a wicked set of mink eyelashes as a gift, especially ones with names like Promiscuous, Badass and Posh. The fact of the matter is that these mink lashes will leave her looking like a total femme fatale, drawing attention to her eyes first. I got a pair from LaVaa Lash to try, and I have to admit it – they’re wickedly fun.
The Devilish style is natural and subtle. With a criss-cross pattern, they blend more naturally with your own eyelashes. This lash has a heavier wing, with longer and more dense mink hairs in the corner end. The band makes them super easy to apply with just a light touch of adhesive, and they can easily be worn up to 30 times. Wow!
Since the holidays are often a time for full makeup and parties, you might want to deliver this gift sooner than later.
This cool sports watch is a great gift for your kid who plays soccer, swims, runs and in general gets wet and dirty. It’s waterproof, and especially durable for the kind of rough and tumble it will likely get on a young person’s wrist. With the time, date, week, stopwatch and dual alarm system, it can keep them on track to be home by curfew, and the backlight makes it easy for them to check the time, even after dark. We love that it offers both a traditional watch face, as well as a digital watch.
A perfect idea for the knife collector on your gift list, this hand-forged folding pocket knife has a unique look and feel. The shape fits comfortably in the hand and is quickly accessed from the beautiful and hand friendly rosewood handle.
The razor sharp blade is made with heat treated steel, which is undeniably the most sought after when it comes to high quality knives. Perfect for recreational use, including hunting and fishing, it’s a beauty they’ll show off on a regular basis.
Another mini-pocket knife with a Damascus steel blade has a totally unique shape, and it comes with a sandalwood handle in a lovely presentation box. It is a bit above budget, but the cool factor might just be worth it.
Wrap bracelets are hot, especially with older girls who love to wear them for their fun and funky look. This bracelet delivers on style, but it includes some design elements that make it an even more special gift for the girl on your list. Some of the genuine leather bands include uplifting sayings to keep her positive, on the right track and having fun with life.
You can get it in five different colors, so if you’ve got more than one girl to shop for, you can buy each their own color. If the tree of life seems a bit mature, consider the Heart Leather Wrap Bangle, or the Snowflake Wrap Bracelet that mixes metal, leather and faux pearls too.
It’s time for new babies in Hatchyland, and this cute carton of Hatchimals eggs is yet another fun opportunity for your favorite little one to adopt a new crew of collectibles. Kids share their love and care by rubbing each egg’s purple heart until it turns pink. Once the color magically changes, they simply press down to gently crack the shell and meet their new friend.
Once their baby Hatchimals are born, get them the Hatchimals Coral Castle Playset, with sweet little nests to nurture and tend to their babies. It also includes two eggs that are ready to hatch.
Perfect for people on the go, this breakfast sandwich maker makes morning meals simple. You simple select your bread, egg, cheese and meat, and in five minutes you’ve got a gourmet sandwich to go, made with your own healthy ingredients from home. With this nifty machine, your giftee can skip the stove and toaster, plus all the added dishwashing and clean up. At less than $30, we’re not surprised this nifty gift is a #1 Amazon best seller.
Little girls love purses, and there’s no getting around the fact that this sweet little puppy bag is just about the cutest. With a sweet face and puppy ears, this crossbody bag can carry your little girl’s treasures, from lip balm to a little stuffed toy, and tissues of course. What might be our favorite detail on this purse? The hardware that looks like a little puppy pacifier.
These bags also come in other ridiculously cute styles including baby bunnies and bigger bunnies. You can also choose from plenty of color options as well.
For the coffee and tea lover on your list, a delicious cold drink could be just around the corner. They can enjoy less acidic and more flavorful cold coffee and tea, without sludge, due to this brewer’s impressive 304 stainless steel precision cut fine-mesh cold brew filter. An all in one package, this brew set includes a borosilicate glass carafe, tight fitting silicone cap, and stainless steel cold brew coffee filter.
Don’t forget to get them so specialty grind cold brew coffee so they can start enjoying their gift as soon as possible.
Have you got a kid you’d like to keep wrapped up in cuddly warmth? This cute hooded poncho covers their head, shoulders and face all in the image of an adorable fox. When the hood is down, the little poncho is a great substitute for a sweater, keeping them cozy throughout the day. For fun knitted hats without the poncho, check out this clever Hedwig owl or fun dinosaur. For a different take on the poncho style, the unicorn is a total win.
Let the flambé and crème brulée making commence. Turn up the heat this holiday season with this professional grade butane kitchen torch. The perfect gift for a daring culinarian who loves to make flaming dishes, and gets off on the awestruck looks as they serve them. This little torch is built with safety in mind, and has an adjustable flame. It can be used outside the kitchen too for small welding jobs, cigar lighting and other fiery fun.
Keep the home fires burning by making sure your chef doesn’t run low on butane. This three pack is a great way to ensure that doesn’t happen.
This creative toy for kids teaches them drawing skills while combining their creations with digital fun. While they connect with Disney characters and stories, they’ll unleash their creativity. This kit gives them 100 pictures to play with, and hours of fun starring Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto.
If you’re looking to inspire them with their favorite superheroes, get them the Osmo Super Studio Incredibles 2 drawing kit. Both support visual thinking and experimentation, keys to lifelong learning.
There’s nothing worse than buying a great microbrew, bringing it home, and then having to wait for hours while the fridge cools it to perfect drinking temperature. With these Chiller sticks, those worries are crushed. Just keep them in at the ready inside the freezer, and once you pop the cap off your bottle and take a few sips, you can slide these in and seal the sipping top and voila! your beer is instantly cooling and stays cooler longer. Genius.
These make great gifts under $30 for your hubby, because they’re even etched with “World’s Coolest Husband.”
For the home bartender who likes to mix it up like a pro, this stainless steel cocktail shaker set will make his drinks look effortless. This professional quality set includes all the necessaries for your mixologist to whip up anything from the perfect martini to mojitos. The 14 piece set includes 15 and 30 ounce shaker tins, a hawthorne cocktail strainer, .75 ounce and 1.25 ounce cocktail jiggers, a seven inch flat bottle opener, six pour spouts, a pair of two ounce stainless shot glasses, and a red knob bar spoon.
Get them The Ultimate Bar Book, that guides them through making more than a thousand cocktails, then invite yourself over for a drink.
For your Guardians of the Galaxy fanatic, this Chia seed sprouter lets them grow their own Groot. In just a few weeks, this Chia pet will grow a beautiful green mane of delicious sprouts ready to enjoy on salads and sandwiches. The kit comes complete with the unique pottery planter, convenient plastic drip tray and chia seed packets for three plantings.
If your giftee doesn’t have a preferred pet, we think the elephant and puppy Chia pets are super cute, and they’d make great gifts for kids as well as adults.
Everyone likes to know the weather forecast, and this unique storm glass is a fun and interesting way to predict what Mother Nature is about to deliver. When the weather is about to change, the crystals inside this bottle will show corresponding changes. It can sensitively predict the weather from sunny or cloudy, to storms, fog, rain and snow. If you’ve got a weather nerd on your list, this is a fascinating gift for them.
If you think someone would prefer a bit more high-tech weather monitoring, the ThermPro Digital Wireless Weather Station shows indoor and outdoor temps and humidity, along with some other interesting facts, and displays that information on an easy to read touch screen display.
There’s nothing quite as yummy, healthy and appreciated as a gift basket of delectably roasted nuts. This #1 Amazon best seller is filled to the brim with six varieties of savory nuts for snacking. Perfect as an office or client gift, anyone in your family would love it too. It features roasted salted cashews, pistachios and mixed nuts, raw walnuts, honey pecans and smoked almonds.
Another healthy snacking box from Oh! Nuts includes dried fruits like sweet and chewy pineapple, kiwi, pears, apples and apricots, along with heart-healthy pistachios and roasted almonds. How can you even choose between them? Both of these snack boxes are great $30 gifts.
Grilled vegetables are the best. Healthy and colorful, they add a pop to any meal, but grilling them to perfection can be a little tricky. That’s when this awesome, dishwasher safe vegetable grilling tray comes in handy. This non-stick tray is great for fruits and delicate seafood too, because you never have to worry about stuff falling through the grates. Made from stainless steel, it comes with a recipe book too.
For just a few extra bucks you can get it packaged with a salad spinner too, and still come in under your $30 limit.
For anyone who loves to preserve memories in a special way, this classic scrapbooking kit offers all the tools to begin the journey down memory lane. It comes with an album, storage box, pens, acid free paper, stickers, stencils and more. Make the scrapbooking adventure even more fun by embellishing pictures with splashy colored tapes.
This is a gift you can continue to build on with clever edge cutting scissors, cool stencils, and more paper selections. You’ll be amazed to see how their creativity takes off.
This is the quintessential gift for people in a long distance relationship. The I Miss Your Face candle is custom created by a candle maker in Oregon, and the lid can be completely personalized with the message of your choice. This hand poured, pure soy candle takes about a day to make, so be sure to order in time for gift giving season.
If your long distance relationship is with a BFF, there’s a candle for that too.
Sometimes there’s just no explanation needed for certain gifts. You give them simply because they’re creative, funny or just plain fun. We think that should be your only motivation in making a home delivery of this Pizza socks box. These silly and sensational socks are designed with a mouth (or foot) watering array of pizza designs from Hawaiian to pepperoni, and mushroom to Mediterranean. Because they’re actually really nicely made socks, they’ll look great with guy’s casual and work wear.
Get a single slice box with one pair of pepperoni socks if you need a few smaller presents this year.
Cool kitchen tools make the best gifts, especially when you can pair them with some other life interest of the person you’re shopping for. These bamboo kitchen tools have long handles shaped like guitar necks. They’re sure to chase away the kitchen blues, and jazz up any cooking session. Heat, stain and odor resistant, they come gift boxed and ready for giving. Believe it or not, you can even get a Fender Strat bamboo cutting board to go with them.
Do you have a certain special mom you’d like to surprise this year? This sweet teapot for one is the perfect way to let her know just how special she is to you. This cute combo features a 15 ounce ceramic teapot and eight ounce cup that stack together like peas in a pod.
The teapot is covered in a playful flower print, and the cup features a fun organic flower stalk pattern. The pieces are microwavable, although hand washing is recommended to clean them. You can also get similar pots for a special friend or your grandma. Don’t forget to include some delicious and different teas to go with this fun gift set.
Yes, we know we blew the budget by just a few pennies, but it was simply too cute not to include.
While it might seem like a lazy gift, this electric salt and pepper grinder allows one to spice food perfectly without ever overdoing it. Gravity fed, it is made of stainless steel and acrylic, which complements most kitchens today.
With a blue LED light, it’s easy to see how much salt or pepper is being added to food, and it’s just kind of fun to boot. Even if one hand is busy stirring or handling a hot pot, this grinder delivers the goods at the touch of a button.
Funny aprons are always the hit of the holidays. From tasteless and tacky to just plain humorous, they’re guaranteed to get a giggle from all the cooks in the kitchen. This Romaine Calm apron plays off on that now famous British saying oft attributed to Winston Churchill. Get it in four different colors, and it’s less than $20.
We also love the Kitchen Bitch apron, and the Your Opinion Is Not In The Recipe apron. Both are perfect for men and women alike.
This parenting parody is guaranteed to deliver the laughs to any mom or dad on your gift list. After all, who doesn’t remember their own trauma as a child? The true instructional manual on how to inflict significant emotional damage their kids will be a welcome addition to their more serious days of parenting. The tongue in cheek tome has been updated with hilarious new illustrations, and who doesn’t need a good belly laugh while trying to raise children?
This super soft Australian wool scarf promises to feel like cashmere and make the man on your list look just like this guy. (Kidding.) Lonn and lush it delivers lasting warmth for those days when he’s out in the cold. It looks great with jackets or an overcoat. He’ll love it because it’s machine washable and never pills up. Get it in eight different colors.
If you want to bust the budget, get your guy a true cashmere scarf, which is the ultimate in warmth and elegance. Advance warning though, it’ll cost you about twice as much.
Sheet masks are one of the most popular components of the 10 step Korean beauty regimen. This 20-mask set addresses all sorts of skin issues, plus it’s a way to encourage someone you love to make self-pampering a priority. From skin brightening and soothing to purifying, moisturizing and detoxifying, there are masks to address a whole host of complexion problems.
Break up the set and use them for fun stocking stuffers, especially because their packaging is clever and cute, or give them as an affordable gift that will keep you under budget this season. If you’d rather give sets that address specific people’s needs, these sheet masks from FaceTory are incredibly popular as well.
Yum! Bring on the gooey goodness of chocolate, marshmallows and graham crackers, because this easy to use S’mores maker makes it simple. Even kids can roast marshmallows to perfection over the sterno flame heater, skewering them with tiny forks to keep them secure. The little trays around the heater make perfect serving options for the crackers and chocolate.
Fondue is another fun family snack, and this chocolate fondue pot makes melty deliciousness to dip berries, cake bits and more. There are bound to be some treats around that need a bit of chocolate.
The holidays can be a stressful time, especially at large family gatherings when conversation suddenly stops and awkward silence begins. This gift is going to save the day. TableTopics Family Gathering is a thought provoking game to help create conversations around family and shared experiences. With 135 question cards, there will be hours of fun hearing old memories and family stories.
The TableTopics Family Infomania can continue the conversations in future. For cousins and other kids to get to know one another better, we’d highly recommend TableTopics To Go kids edition.
Bocce is a fun game for kids and adults alike. It challenges accuracy, especially if their lawn isn’t completely smooth, and improves hand-eye coordination. As each player tries to come closest to the pallino, or target ball, the competition can get brutal as players try to knock each other’s balls away from the target.
This complete bocce kit with eight 90mm balls, a pallino, and carrying case so your giftee can get the good times rolling wherever they go.
Fun for kids and kids at heart, this mini-Frisbee golf set is a great family gift everyone will love to play. Make it more challenging by setting tees further from the goal, and your giftee can test their Frisbee tossing experience against their friends and family. The metal chains on the goal are designed help to catch the disks, which in theory should make it simpler, but it’s not. What it IS, is a ton of fun. This set comes complete and ready to play with the goal and six mini Frisbees.
Breathtaking visuals, and compelling storytelling make the Planet Earth series one of the most popular shows on television. Five years in production, and over 2000 days in the field, using 40 cameramen filming across 200 locations, this is the ultimate portrait of our planet. It makes for wonderful family viewing. Just be prepared with plenty of popcorn, because nobody’s going to want to stop watching.
For the littlest ones on your gift list, this adorable bath gift set is the perfect way to teach them to love their favorite farm animal friends both in and out of the tub. Bath time is more fun when you get scrubbed up with a piggy hand puppet bath mitt.
Little chick slippers keep their tootsies warm once they’re out of the water, and dry them off with a sweet cow-themed hooded towel. This gift will keep them cozy and cuddled from bath time to bedtime, and it all stores in the cutest little basket. The pink shark bath set is another adorable option but it’s a little more than your $30 budget.
Every adult needs at least one drinking game in the game closet to pull out when close friends are at your house for a party. This hilarious card game lets you and your friends compete with one another, vote on each other, a screw each other over – all in good fun, of course. With 250 subject cards, there are plenty of options to slip up, be insulted and voted down. Good the the pain is eased with a little bit of liquor to keep things lighthearted.
Another new game getting lots of attention, whether played sober, drunk or pleasantly tipsy is Unruly Bastards which gives everyone a situation to describe and modifiers by which they must do it. It’s all up to the appointed judge to decide who wins. Seriously fun, we promise.
Give someone you love a gift that takes care of them from head to toe. That’s exactly what this gift set from Burt’s Bees does. It includes moisturizing creams for their hands and feet, as well as hand salve, lip balm, Res-Q ointment and cuticle cream. All these products tackle chapped and cracked skin using natural beeswax and hydrating butters and oils. As always, Burt’s Bees uses natural ingredients, and this set is packaged in an adorable giftable tin.
The Burt’s Bees Baby Getting Started Kit is another one of our fave gifts under $30. It’s formulated especially for their sensitive skin. The Tips and Toes Kit would make a perfect stocking stuffer for anyone on your Christmas gift list.
For anyone who loves to play with polish and switch up their nails frequently, this Nicole Miller nail polish gift set is a dream. With 15 eye-popping colors in creamy shades, frosts and glitters, there are enough choices to complement their clothes or their mood or their attitude.
Think they’d prefer bold colors that don’t feature frosts? The Glossy and Trendy polish set is perfect. If cool tones are their jam, another 15 piece set has it nailed.
Every barbecue enthusiast needs a great set of grilling tools at hand. This professional-looking set includes a 4-in-1 spatula, all-purpose knife, superior-grip tongs, barbecue fork, silicone basting brush, grill cleaning brush, brush head, cooler bag, four kabob skewers, and eight corn holders, all tucked inside an impressive aluminum storage case.
These are high-quality tools – made of stainless steel that resists rust and corrosion. The tool each have hanging loops in case your pitmaster wants to keep them hung directly on the grill. If you’re buying for someone who already has barbecue tools, consider getting them a set of grill mats to prolong the life of their barbecue grates.
There’s not one grownup on your gift list that wouldn’t be thrilled with an insulated stainless steel YETI mug while they’re sitting around the campfire, or even on the back porch on a chilly morning. This vacuum-insulated mug is made with high-grade stainless steel that’s puncture and rust-resistant as well as dishwasher safe (because who needs more work to do?)
The mug will keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks like coffee and cocoa hot til the very last sip. If you think they’d prefer a travel mug that’ll fit into their car cup holder, you can get the YETI Rambler Tumbler and just squeak under the price limit by a penny. Whew!
You know how we love vegan gift ideas that not only offer a super cool product experience, but also serve a deeper cause? These vegan bath bombs are a great case in point. Not only do these plant-based bath bombs deliver a luxurious tub experience, but they also help to give refugees meaningful employment. Made in the northwest, these bombs are made with ultra-moisturizing cocoa butter to leave skin smooth and silky-soft.
This set of 12 bombs is packed with sustainability in mind. Each is wrapped in 100% compostable cello, and even the box is recyclable cardboard. Another gift to share with your recipient is that these were created by refugees legally entering the country, and a portion of the proceeds go back to support refugee assistance programs. They come in several different varieties to soothe sore muscles, rejuvenate, or create calm and serenity, all while making skin feel great.
While they’re less than $30, you could split them up for super affordable stocking stuffers.
Got someone on your list with a wicked sense of humor? If you want the perfect gift for the guy who can laugh at himself and his own bad aromas, he’ll love the Poo-Pourri Gone Flushin’ gift set. the clever cardboard tacklebox contains two before-you-go sprays that actually block out his poop stink before it hits his and your nose. Whew!
You’ll die over the poo pun-filled packaging, but this anti-stink spray is the real deal. It traps crapper odors and keeps them from permeating open spaces where the rest of you have to suffer. If he’s more of a carpenter, the Poo-Pourri Master Crapsman gift set is a winner as well.
Anyone who’s carried their purse in the car knows the drill. You have to hit the breaks, and your purse flies and so do it’s contents – all over the car. The Car Cache is a simple solution to stowing your bag, within easy reach. This convenient carrier simply clips to the headrest posts on each seat and acts as a sling between them to keep your handbag secured. You simply slip it down behind the center console, and it will arrive safely to your destination.
On another positive note, this bag also features a storage pocket for Kleenex or whatever else you might need close at hand while you’re driving, and, because it acts as a barrier, it’s a great way to keep Fido in the back seat if you regularly travel with a dog. This is definitely one of those genius gifts under $30 for any lady on your list.
Do you want to give someone you love the gift of happy feet this year? The TheraFlow wooden foot massager is an ideal gift they can use anytime at the office or at home. As long as they can kick their shoes off, they can release tension and ease muscle pain in their tired tootsies. With anti-slip strips on the bottom, it won’t slide out from under their desk, so no one will know what they’re up to while massaging their feet.
The number of acupressure nubs, the arch of the massager, elevation and even roller spacing have been configured to suit a range of feet types and issues. This massager comes with a foot chart and instructions to maximize the impact it will have on your weary dogs.
There’s hardly a more soothing gift than a cup of steaming hot tea. This pretty tea gift box from Taylors of Harrogate features 48 yummy bags in classic blends from herbal to decaf to all their favorites like English Breakfast and Earl Gray. This impressive assortment features each bag individually sealed in a stay-fresh bag. That way your giftee knows they’ll always get the richest and most delicious drinking experience.
Taylors of Harrogate also has a beautiful green tea and fruit infusion tea collection for those who prefer the more herbal and healthful qualities of green tea versus black tea. Since both collections are well under your $30 budget, you can give them both or knock at two gifts with a couple of quick clicks. Now that’s savvy shopping.
Looking for the perfect gift for literally anyone? It’s hard to beat a great set of gourmet grilling spices like these from FreshJax. This box of delicious meals ahead features five jars ready to sprinkle liberally on chicken, fish, steak, and pork. This set contains five blends including Grill Master, Smokey Southwest, Citrus Pepper, Bold Bayou, and Mesquite Lime seasonings.
For the person who loves the subtlety and nuances created by sea salts, the FreshJax Seasoned Sea Salts Gift Set is really delightful, and if you’re buying for someone who’s seriously into smoked meats, the FreshJax Smoked Spices Gift Set is going to be a big hit. All these blends are handcrafted and filled with awesome flavor. Better yet? They’re all under budget.
Let’s be honest here, your mouth is watering just a little bit right now, isn’t it? If it’s not, clearly there’s something amiss because these gourmet cookies look simply to die for, and they taste even better. This box contains 12 decadent sandwich cookies each covered in chocolate with individual toppings that look equally mouth-watering. Artisan made, these cookies come beautifully boxed and ready for gift giving.
If you want to give lovely cookie boxes to lots of people, don’t worry, Barnett’s has a gourmet Biscotti Box as well, and if you’re looking for even smaller gifts that can be distributed more freely, you can get a half size cookie box and the biscotti box come in half size too.
As pretty to look at as they are to drink from, these hammered copper Moscow Mule mugs are a lovely and affordable gift. They’re 100% handmade, and they even come with a pure copper jigger to get your beverages mixed perfectly. This set even comes with copper straws so you can sip your frosty cocktails and look refined at the same time.
If you want to splurge and go a tiny bit over budget, get your giftee Mules & More: 40 Craft Breweries Share Signature Beer Cocktails and hope they’ll invite you over to try some of their drink concoctions. If you bring beer, they might.
There’s nothing quite as mesmerizing in the spring and summer (and other months if you live in southern climates) that watching tiny hummingbirds flock to your feeder. Give that gift to someone else this year. This beautiful hand blown glass hummingbird feeder is so affordable, and it comes with everything they’ll need to get it up in the garden.
It holds almost twice as much sugar water as standard feeders with a capacity of 36 ounces. They’ll need that much in the height of hummer season. It also comes with a cleaning brush, cotton lanyard, ant moat, and a metal hook. Let them know they don’t need to buy any mix to make food for the birds. A simple one to four ratio of sugar to water, boiled and cooled, will do the trick. Also, red food coloring is taboo and very bad for the birds.
For anyone who hates to be watching the stove while they’re getting ready for work in the morning, the Dash electric egg cooker is a really thoughtful and function gift that borders on embarrassingly cheap. It makes six perfectly cooked eggs in less time than it takes to boil water. But this cooler goes way beyond boiled. They can make omelets, scrambles and poached and soft boiled eggs too.
The water measuring cup has a tiny piercing pin that lets eggs steam perfectly and never leaves that ugly green ring around the yoke. If eggs aren’t their favorite breakfast food, consider the Dash Mini-maker mini waffle machine. The cuteness factor can’t be overrated, and it turns out tiny waffles, paninis, hash browns and more.
Need an egg cooker for a larger family? We’ve reviewed the best of them so you can choose wisely.
Don’t you just hate it when you go to snuggle up under a blanket in front of the TV or while you’re reading and either your feet or your shoulders keep coming uncovered? We do too! That’s why this wearable fleece blanket makes such a warm and snuggly gift for pretty much anyone who loves to stay cozy. Designed with arms and built-in feet pockets, your giftee will never end up with freezing flesh. It’s ideal for anyone and better yet, it’s machine washable, so if that movie popcorn and soda gets spilled on it, no worries.
Candles make wonderful gifts, but it’s a drag if you want to give them to someone who travels constantly because they’re rarely home to enjoy them. Well, you can give them these travel candles instead. Made with scented natural soy wax, each one in this four candle set comes in a beautifully decorated tin with a lid.
These candles burn clean, and each one has a burn time of 20-30 hours. Once they’re used up, the tins are reusable too. They’re scented with pure essential oils, so they don’t have any artificial smell. Instead, they’ll get a dose of aromatherapy with scents like lavender, lemon, fig, and fresh spring. Candle gift sets are a wonderful way to give someone hours of relaxation and peaceful pleasure.
Do you know someone who’s just crazy about honey? Rather than having them serve it out of some plastic bear or a sticky honey jar, you could give them this classic crystal beehive honey pot. Whether they want to stir it into their tea or slather it on toast, this jar has a lid that lifts easily, and it includes a wooden honey dipper that stays inside until it’s used. The ribbed beehive design is even embellished with honeybees.
Think they’d prefer a more organic look? The Creative Coop honey pot looks quite similar to the LeCreuset honey pot, but it’s about a third of the price.
Beauty gifts are always welcome, but especially at the holidays when our skin is stressed from more than normal cocktail consumption along with the tendency to eat too much sugar and fat. It always shows more in the way we look, than what the scale says. This year, give someone a gift of a brighter and healthier complexion with this Sky Organics rosewater facial mist.
This refreshing spray can be spritzed on throughout the day, combatting winter dryness from cold, wind and dry indoor air. It helps to calm inflammation and reduce redness while refreshing and balancing your complexion. This refreshing mist is 100% pure and natural, and by the way, it smells delicious to boot!
It’s great to use as a hydrating toner to give your skin a big drink of moisture before putting on makeup as well.
If you’re looking for great stocking stuffers that are budget-friendly and good for your giftees too, we highly recommend the Sky Organics Beeswax Lip Balms.
Succulent planters make great gifts for people who just don’t have time to take care of traditional house plants but love to have some greenery around to brighten things up. This set of six ceramic owls is so cute, and each pot is just big enough to hold a single succulent. If you were a super great friend, you’d order the plants and deliver these ready to enjoy. They’d look great in a grouping or spread around the house.
If the owls are just a bit too kitschy for their design style, this set of six blue and white ceramic succulent pots is really elegant, and a bit Asian inspired. They come with bamboo trays to avoid marking wood tables.
You can get the lady on your list a piece that might just become her signature style accessory, even though it’s well under your $30 spending limit. This metallic pashmina scarf is big – 70 inches long x 27 inches wide. It features three inch fringed tassel ends. Metallic threads give this scarf an added bit of sheen and elegance, which a gorgeous pattern in black, tan, cream and gray makes it the perfect complement to all her winter neutrals.
This scarf comes beautifully gift boxed, leaving you with one less thing to wrap. It comes in five stunning color combinations, so pick the one you think she’ll love the most. With so many pashmina shawls and scarves to choose from, we can help you a bit with our recommendations for the best of them.
Identity theft is no laughing matter, so if you want to give the gift of protection to someone you love, this RFID blocking wallet is a great way to do it. This hardcase security wallet holds credit cards and cash and yet has a minimalist profile that’s just 2.5 inches by 4 inches in size, and is seriously slim. It has a push lock closure and the interior features card sleeves to keep things organized. Get it in eight different colors that are suitable for both the men and women on your list.
If there’s a man on your list that you want to blow off the budget with – perhaps your partner, dad or brother – we also love the Ridge Wallet, which looks a little James Bond, and a lot ultra-cool. Naturally, it’s RFID blocking as well.
Feet can get pretty dry, chapped and calloused. This fun little gift will make anyone’s feet as soft as a baby’s…well, you know. Baby Foot exfoliating foot peel is so simple to use, and it actually gives your giftee an excuse to relax with a glass of wine and a good book. Let’s be honest, that’s a gift in itself.
This foot peel contains two booties they can slip on for an hour. Afterward, they just wash their tootsies with warm water and soap. In a matter of a couple of weeks, dead, dry, cracked skin will peel away, and their feet will be silky soft and smooth. This gift is great for both men and women, so don’t hesitate to order a few for the folks on your list.
Ahhh… pearl earrings. They never go out of style. They’re always elegant. They go with absolutely everything. What’s not to love? We’re crazy about these pearl drop earrings from Cate & Chloe because they look like luxe jewelry but they’re within your shopping budget. Plated in 18k white gold, they feature a Euro wire with a butterfly back, which is super comfortable to wear.
These earrings feature an 8mm creamy white freshwater pearl, topped by a prong-set Swarovski crystal that mimics a sparkly diamond. For the price, you and your giftee will be shocked by just how beautiful they are. This set of pearl drop earrings is another elegant choice that’s also plated in 18k white gold.
A freshwater pearl necklace is another fabulous gift idea and this one features two bezel set Swarovski crystal stones that add to the stunning look.
The holidays are a traditional time to give someone slippers, but this year you can give the guys on your list some cool kicks that would look great knocking around the house in their jeans, and would even cut it at the coffee shop. These microsuede moccasins feature a higher top, and fluffy fleece lining that will keep their tootsies so toasty and cozy.
These have a non-slip rubber sole, so they’re made for wearing indoors and outdoors. And the memory foam insole means these slips will stay comfy, even if your guy wears them all day long. Just in case the ankle bootie look isn’t for them, you can still find a more traditional moccasin slipper for under $30.
Do you have any new parents on your shopping list this year? You may have noticed their constant look of exhaustion, but with this gift, you can help and give them something that’s totally cute and thoughtful. This plush fleece swaddle blanket hugs their baby tight, so it will feel calm and comforted and more likely to sleep. It hooks together with velcro, so as baby grows it can be adjusted to continue use.
It keeps baby from kicking off its blanket in the night, and also prevents those darned scratches from their razor-sharp baby nails. The hood has the cutest little bear ears, and who can resist that? This machine-washable swaddle blanket comes in five baby-friendly colors. And if your giftees don’t know much about swaddling, this excellent article by BabyCentre spells out all the dos and don’ts.
There’s no reason to spend hundreds on Ray-Bans when you can let someone rock the look of wayfarers and at a fabulous price! These cool Woodies walnut wood sunglasses feature wood frames with eye-protecting polarized lenses that offer 100% UVA/UVB protection. Not only do they get the great shades, they come in a cool bamboo tube along with a wood guitar pick and a lens cleaning cloth. Rock on.
If you’re shopping for someone with sensitive dry skin, a super thoughtful gift is to give them something that helps address that issue. This lavender goat milk soap is not only pretty and heavenly smelling, but it’s also so good for their skin. Goat milk soaps contain natural fats so they’re seriously moisturizing, but they’re also helpful, especially for those fighting eczema.
These handmade soap bars also contain olive oil, another wonder for skin, along with moisturizing coconut and palm oils.
America’s most popular smart speaker would make a great gift for anyone on your shopping list. The Amazon Echo Dot with Alexa has mad skilz that let then use this handy device to run their compatible smart home devices and so much more. This tiny speaker can stream music from their favorite music services, and thanks to Alexa make hands free calls, update shopping lists and even tell the kids it’s dinner time if they have Echo Dots in their rooms.
Normally the Dot wouldn’t make our list of gifts under $30, but just in time for Christmas, Amazon has it on sale for a whopping 50% off so it’s just $24.95!
When you can give someone a box filled with little bottles of fun skincare products it’s bound to be a hit. When you can get a $30 value for less than half that, it’s even better because they’ll never know that you got such a sweet deal. The Andalou Naturals skin brightening kit is perfect for everyone, especially during the winter months when we’re less apt to be focused on hydration.
This box contains five of our fave products all enriched with skin brightening vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that helps protect against free radical damage too. They’ll get Meyer Lemon + C creamy cleanser, pumpkin honey glycolic mask, Clementine + C illuminating toner, Probiotic + C Renewal Cream, and Purple Carrot + C Luminous night cream.
But don’t settle for just one of these awesome sets, pick out one for all the people on your list. There’s a starter kit for sensitive skin, one that’s age-defying, and one that uses hemp stem cells to beautify skin.
If you’re looking for the perfect nightlight to give someone with kids, this glowing moon light is an ideal gift choice. It comes with a rechargeable battery that lasts from 4-8 hours per charge. At the touch of their fingertips, they change the moon’s color and change the brightness levels. Made with a 3D printer, the moon light features a print of the moon’s actual surface. It comes beautifully boxed along with a wooden stand.
Are you struggling to find a gift that strikes just the right tone for some of the more spiritual ladies on your list? This beautiful sterling silver bangle bracelet is a perfect choice. It features a sideways cross latch and inside it’s inscribed with the words Faith, Hope, Love. Want something even more delicate for a teen girl? This sterling silver chain bracelet features a solid sideways cross and an adjustable lobster claw clasp that can be sized right for the person you’re giving it to.
For those who love their herbs fresh and flavorful, they’ll love this Herbs In the Burbs herb starter kit. First, it comes in a really cool wooden box that they can reuse to stash seeds in later. This kit also has four burlap pots, four potting soil disks, four garden markers, a pair of herb snippers and seeds to start growing their own fresh basil, thyme, parsley, and cilantro. Perfect for a kitchen window sill garden, they’ll be enjoying delicious accents at all their meals in a matter of weeks.
There are lots of other growing kits that are seriously budget-friendly. We love the Plant Theatre Funky Veg Kit, and their Psychedelic Salad kit too. Both are great options to get kids interested in eating more vegetables.
We haven’t quite figured out the whole unicorn thing, have you? There’s no getting around the fact that people are nuts about them which is why you can find even adults wearing unicorn onesies. Go figure. But we know there’s someone who’s absolutely going to love this clever unicorn barrel bag from Betsey Johnson.
This crossbody bag has a removable strap so the nice rolled handles let them carry it like a regular purse too, and inside it’s lined with fun pink and white Betsey Johnson logo fabric. Because it’s on the petite side, there’s just enough room to fit their cell phone, wallet, keys and a couple of other small items.
It seems like everyone is into aromatherapy these days, and we can see why. Even the doctors at Johns Hopkins agree that essential oils can be mood boosters. That’s why this mini essential oil diffuser is such a thoughtful gift, and it’s mighty darned cute too. Just like the bigger diffusers, it works with a combination of water and essential oils to produce a heavenly scented vapor into any space.
With LED light accents, they can change the color to suit their mood, or let the diffuser slowly cycle through all eight possibilities. That’s a relaxing experience as well. Because this diffuser is so reasonably priced, you can get them a small set of essential oils as well and still stay almost on budget.
We all know plastics are causing catastrophe on our planet, and so you can give a gift that shows all that you’re socially conscious. This Bee’s Wrap lunch kit is an eco-friendly gift that they’ll use again and again. It comes with one sandwich wrap and two medium food wraps printed in an adorable bears and bees pattern. These wraps can be used time and again to cover food bowls and other food items. They’re hand washable and can be reused until they’re ready to be composted.
We also think anyone who loves the earth would enjoy this combo kit of beeswax food wraps and silicone storage bags.
Looking for a gift someone who’s a vegan? How about someone on the Keto diet? Or what about anyone who just loves their veggies? In any of those instances, you can’t find a handier kitchen tool than this Müeller multi-blade spiralizer. Sure it turns vegetables into healthy noodles, but it also slices, grates and juices as well as making all those awesome veggie dishes possible right at home.
Great for making picture perfect salads, gourmet pizzas and the perfect appetizer trays, we love that this gift is quite a ways below the $30 limit. You might want to get one for yourself at this price. Don’t worry, we won’t tell.
Women love beautiful brooches, especially if they’re older ladies. That’s why we think this stunning rhinstone encrusted Monarch butterfly brooch is a perfect gift for them. The Swarovski crystal stones are especially sparkly and make this look like an expensive heirloom. It come in six stunning colors, so you can pick the one that’s right for each woman. At 2.5 inches across, it’s impressive enough to pin to her overcoat yet light enough to adorn a suit jacket too.
If you’re shopping for a Christmas brooch, in particular, we have a great list of recommendations you can peruse as well.
Have you ever noticed how people seem to put off their dreams until their kids have left the roost? Perhaps it’s time they started planning for the future, and the things they’ll have time to do once they’ve retired or become empty nesters. The Young’s metal bucket list bucket is the perfect way to kickstart their dreams of adventure.
Designed with chalkboard paint, with chalk inside, it can be personalized for each individual dreamer, so be sure to get one for each of your in-laws. It comes with 30 cards to write down those ideas that can then be checked off and dated as they’re achieved. If your giftees are stumped for ideas in the beginning (and believe it or not, some people are) give them a hand with The Bucket List: 1000 Adventures Big & Small – a book that will boost their creative thinking and planning.
Naturally, we think everyone will love the movie, The Bucket List, in which Morgan Freeman and Jack Nicholson make the most of their final years. Why not package up the DVD, book and bucket and make it a really fun surprise?
There’s just something about snuggling up in flannel when the weather gets cold – it just feels like a warm hug. This quilted flannel jacket, in classic plaid, is fully lined to keep one extra toasty. While it says it’s for men, we guarantee we know lots of ladies who’d love to toss this on for a quick run to the store or anywhere else they’re going.
It features a hood and two front chest pockets. It’s lined with so soft jersey and the hood is that same jersey fabric. Get it in six different plaid prints, and sizes from small to XX-large, however not all colors are available in all sizes.
Got a handyman to buy for who doesn’t always have the right tools? This wrench adapter attachment for power drills and ratchet wrenches can instantly adjust to grip hex nuts, hooks, eye and lag screws, bolt heads, and other various objects of different shapes and sizes. With 54 individual hardened steel spring pins that retract to the shape of most objects, they’ll get up to 125 pounds of torque to unscrew most bolts, nuts, hooks, and other odd shape fasteners that they simply don’t have the right tool for. Cool, right?
When it’s really cold outside, no one’s hands need to freeze. You can get them this nifty rechargeable handwarmer that’ll keep their fingers and hands toasty warm with absolutely no fear of overheating or burning. This versatile tool will get used all year round, because it also doubles as a 5200mAh power bank as well.
It charges via USB, and give a full charge to most digital devices, from phones to tablets and more. Depending on your giftee, this affordable warmer/charger comes in five colors and makes the perfect present for teens who tend to let their phones go dead due to constant use.
Every little artist in the making would be inspired by having their own portfolio that’s loaded with drawing and coloring supplies. This Crayola Classic Coloring Kit has 64 crayons, 20 short colored pencils, 40 washable markers and 15 large pieces of paper that will set them on a path of visual exploration and imagination. All those goodies come in a clever snap front case with a carrying handle. This gift will make your budding artist feel very grown up indeed.
The Disney Mickey Mouse Art Inspiration Case is another cool find for kids. It features 140 creative essentials for drawing, coloring, and crafting on the go.
Everyone knows unicorns are hot, thanks to their magical and mysterious reputations. Kids especially love them, and this fun robotics kit lets them build one of their very own. Made for kids as young as five, this kit comes with 20 pieces that easily snap together, along with stickers to decorate their unicorn.
The Build-a-Bot Puppy and Pet Fox Kits are fun options too, as they all create STEM learning opportunities while promoting fun play. Better yet, all the bots have interchangeable parts, so your kids can create creatures of their own imagination, and all of these kits are great gifts under $30.
People are crazy about their fave football teams, and there’s no better way to honor that football frenzy than with their own personal cooler tote. Brandishing team logos from across the NFL, this tote is a terrific gift that will get used long after Super Bowl Sunday. It can hold beer bottles standing up as well as cans, and it’s even big enough for a bottle of wine, plus food or a full family picnic.
It’s a great insulated bag to take grocery shopping because it’ll keep their ice cream frozen until they get home. Whether they fill it with snacks and drinks for their kids’ soccer match, or save it for more adult sporting events, this bag will proudly proclaim their love of team. Here’s where you can find more team totes.
STEM toys are among the popular gifts for kids and with good reason. They take play into the realm of science, math and reasoning, improving critical thinking skills and problem solving. This cool 12-in-1 robot kit gives them 570 pieces to build the main man as well as all kinds of mini-heavy equipment pieces. Great for girls and boys (despite what their title says) this kit will provide hours of fun and let them expand their creative thinking while doing it.
The iQ Builder kit is another fun opportunity for kids from three to ten to play and create with abandon, while these magnetic blocks are ideal STEM toys for toddlers from three to five years old.