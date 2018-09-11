Arriel Rose Bryant: What You Need to Know

Arriel Rose Bryant was accused of killing the father of her children in northeast Cleveland Monday night. Police say she took off with the two kids, prompting a statewide Amber Alert.

Here’s what you need to know.

The Children Are Named Armani and Anijah Kelley

The children are 8-year-old Armani Kelley and 4-year-old Anijah Kelley. Armani is about 4-feet tall, weighing approximately 60 pounds. His birthday is February 10, 2011. His sister Anijah is about 3-feet tall and 40 pounds. Both children have brown hair and brown eyes.

Arriel Bryant Was Accused of Shooting Richard Kelley During an Argument, Then Fleeing with the Children

PLEASE SHARE: This is a look at Arriel Bryant. Cleveland police say she took her two kids after a homicide last night. @wkyc #AMBERAlert #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/ZcslcYQEVT — Amanda Walters (@amandawalters) September 11, 2018

Police responded to a report of a shooting around 8:15 p.m. Monday, September 10th. It happened at a home in northeast Cleveland on Alhambra Avenue. Officers found one person with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 30-year-old Richard Kelley, the children’s father.

Investigators believe 28-year-old Bryant was having an argument with the victim when the shooting occurred. The Amber Alert was issued around 3:35 a.m. on Tuesday, September 11th.

Cleveland Police Reportedly Found Bryant’s Vehicle, But She and the Children Were Not Inside

Bryant was believed to have driven away with the children. Fox 8 Cleveland reported that police found the vehicle shortly after beginning the search. But Bryant, Armani and Anijah were not with the vehicle.

Bryant was described as being about 5’3″ tall, weighing about 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she is considered armed and dangerous.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

