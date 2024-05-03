Wisconsin Sheriff Says Agency Did Not ‘Inappropriately’ Allow Entry to Murder Suspect’s Home

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is pushing back at what it calls “misinformation” about the home and case of Maxwell Anderson, the Wisconsin bartender accused in the dismemberment and murder of college student Sade Robinson.

“Please see the ‘attached’ brief regarding the criminal case against Maxwell Anderson for the April homicide of Sade Robinson,” the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook on May 3.

“Along with a little detail about the ongoing investigation, we hope to offer some clarity that may help all who cared about Ms. Robinson and continue to care for her family and loved ones, avoid unintentionally sharing or re-sharing misinformation.”

Anderson is facing criminal charges in the death and dismemberment of Robinson, who disappeared after going on a “first date” with him in Milwaukee, according to a criminal complaint. He has pleaded not guilty to the accusations, which were made based on a web on cell phone evidence.

Some of Robinson’s body parts were found strewn about the Milwaukee area, and her burned car was found on a Milwaukee street, Sheriff’s officials said previously. They revealed in their May 3 press release that further searches, including using sonar, have been to no avail.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Says a Non-Profit Maritime Search & Rescue Team Failed to find More of Sade Robinson’s Body Parts

In the release, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office wrote that it had “continued its ongoing search this week for the remains of Sade Robinson, a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman murdered and dismembered in early April. A suspect in Ms. Robinson’s homicide, 33-year-old Maxwell Anderson, also of Milwaukee, remains in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail, on $5 million bond.”

A Monday search, “conducted at MCSO’s request by Bruce’s Legacy, a non-profit maritime search and rescue team, took place in Warnimont Park, on the shore of Lake Michigan, where Ms. Robinson’s severed leg was discovered in early April.”

According to the release, the search – “the second in recent weeks by Bruce’s Legacy, with the organization’s specialized sonar underwater detection equipment – yielded no more of Ms. Robinson’s remains, unfortunately.”

The sheriff’s office said: “Our prayers continue for Ms. Robinson’s family and loved ones.”

The Sheriff’s Office Says It Wanted to “Clear Up Several Misconceptions’

The Sheriff’s Office then wrote that it wanted to “take this opportunity to clear up several misconceptions about the status of this investigation and related information. Contrary to social media chatter” the department says:

“MCSO has not slowed down or discontinued this investigation. On the contrary, a dedicated team of detectives – the same team that built the criminal case against Anderson, continues to work the case, seek, and sort through leads and tips about potential evidence.”

“Anderson has not been out of custody at all since he was first arrested for Ms. Robinson’s murder.”

“MCSO has not ‘allowed’ Anderson’s family or anyone else to inappropriately enter the suspect’s home. The fact is, the investigative team, with assistance from state and federal officials, has searched the home and the property on which it sits multiple times on multiple court-issued search warrants, to seek and secure evidence. After those search warrants were fulfilled and potential evidence gathered, the law allowed anyone authorized by the homeowner to enter the home and even remove personal property. No such action harmed this criminal investigation.”

“The criminal investigation will not be negatively impacted by the possibility that Anderson’s home may be sold. If at any point investigators determined they need to re-enter the home, they will secure another search warrant and do so, no matter who owns the home.”

MCSO “appreciates the public interest in this case, the public support for Ms. Robinson’s family, and the public encouragement to keep investigating and keep searching. Again, our deepest sympathies and prayers go out to Ms. Robinson’s family and loved ones,” the release said.

