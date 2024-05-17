Oklahoma Man Shot Parents, Sister to Death After Coming Over to Eat Pizza, Police Say

Jacob Mayhugh is an Oklahoma man who is accused by police of murdering his mother, father, and sister after going to his parents’ house to eat pizza.

A press release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says that, on May 11, the Chickasha Police Department requested that the agency assist “with a triple homicide.” Mayhugh was named as the person of interest in that release.

On May 14, the agency announced on its X page, “On the afternoon of May 14, Jacob Mayhugh was located and arrested in Oklahoma City. We want to thank all agencies who assisted us in this case.”

The victims were identified by Fox 25 as Patty Mayhugh, James Mayhugh, and Shayla Mayhugh, Jacob Mayhugh’s parents and sister.

Jacob Mayhugh Told His Girlfriend He Was Going to His Parents’ House ‘to Eat Pizza,’ Reports Say

According to an affidavit obtained by Fox 25, someone called 911 and reported “shell casings” on the home’s front porch. When police arrived, they found an “AR-15 rifle lying in front of the entryway,” the television station reported.

It matched one purchased by Mayhugh on April 25.

On May 10, the day before the triple murder, Jacob Mayhugh told his girlfriend he was “going to eat pizza at his parents’ house,” Fox 25 reported, citing the affidavit.

According to KFOR-TV, investigators believe that Mayhugh planned the slayings. They found “a plate of pizza on the kitchen table and a whole pizza on the counter,” the television station reported.

The television station reported that authorities say Mayhugh “told agents he planned to commit additional acts of violence,” and they found ammo and cash in his car when he was arrested.

James Mayhugh Worked as an Auto Body Repair Technician

James Mayhugh’s Facebook page says he worked as an auto body repair technician. His profile picture shows him with his wife.

His visible posts are about cars. In 2020, he wrote, “After having the post car for three months. I was finally able to get a picture of my cars I built the red car almost twenty years ago,.. I built the green car about three years ago,.. Going to leave the post car the way it is,… well, for now,..” He was from Chickasha, Oklahoma, according to his page.

His wife’s Facebook page profile picture showed her with her husband. Her page says she was from Verden, Oklahoma.

Shayla Mayhugh’s Facebook page says, “It’s me! Hi! I’m the • Libra • Swiftie • 🐶&🐱Mom • it’s me! ✨” It says she studied English and Spanish at the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma.

A GoFundMe page to help the family contains photos of them. “My family is going through an unimaginable tragedy. My cousin, Shayla, and her parents, my Aunt Patty and Uncle James, are gone and we are still asking ourselves, ‘is this real?'” it reads.

Jacob Mayhugh’s Facebook page is filled with posts and graphics about the band KISS.

Oklahoma Police Called Jacob Mayhugh ‘Armed & Dangerous’

Around 11:30 a.m. that morning, the Chickasha Police Department responded to a “residence near South Sixth Street and West Washington Avenue regarding a shooting,” the release says. “When officers arrived on scene, they discovered two adult females and an adult male deceased from apparent gunshot wounds,” the OSBI release, dated May 14, says.

“OSBI special agents began processing the scene and interviewing possible witnesses. Basedon the information gathered, 22-year-old Jacob Mayhugh was identified as a person of interest,” the release says.

On May 13, an arrest warrant was issued for Mayhugh on three counts of first-degree murder and OSBI and the U.S. Marshals Service began looking for him, calling him, “armed and dangerous.”