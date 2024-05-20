Utah Father Murdered Son, 6, Before Taking His Own Life, Police Say

Samuel Owen was a Salt Lake City, Utah, father who is accused of murdering his 6-year-old son before taking his own life on May 18, according to Salt Lake City police.

According to a police news release, “This case is being investigated as a murder and death by suicide involving a firearm.”

The news release noted: “The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Ballpark neighborhood.” The release added, “The 34-year-old man is identified as Samuel Owen.” The motive was not clear. According to KSL-TV, police went to the home after receiving a request for a welfare check from a family member. That family member was not identified.

However, the family member found the bodies inside the home before police got to the scene, the television station reported. According to KSL, the dad’s full name was Samuel Bean Owen.

Police Found the Father, 34, Deceased Inside a Home, Along With the Boy

The news release gave additional details of the two deaths.

“This investigation started around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2024, when SLC911 received information about a possible death at a home near Van Buren Avenue and Main Street,” the release said.

“Officers arrived and found a 34-year-old man and a six-year-old boy dead inside the home,” the release said, identifying the father as Owen.

“Detectives believe Owen killed his son and then shot and killed himself,” the release said. “The name of the six-year-old boy is not being released, pursuant to Utah Code 53-25-101.”

Although the motive was not clear, Owen had recently filed for bankruptcy.

The Salt Lake City Police Chief Called the Murder Suicide ‘a Very Tragic Moment for Our Community’

Police investigating apparent murder-suicide of 6-year-old and his father in Salt Lake City https://t.co/eMMr0mDwUx — The Salt Lake Tribune (@sltrib) May 20, 2024

According to KSL, Owen and his son were the only people who lived in the home where the murder suicide occurred.

“This is a very tragic moment for our community,” said Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown, in the news release. “These are among the most difficult calls for service our officers, detectives, crime lab technicians, victim advocates, and social workers handle. My condolences and prayers are with those impacted by this loss.”

According to the police news release, “Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad are leading this investigation. The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Crime Lab Unit responded to document, collect, process, and analyze the evidence on scene.”

The news release noted, “This is the fourth homicide in Salt Lake City for 2024. At this time, no additional information is available for release and the SLCPD is not conducting media interviews. The Owen family is requesting privacy. The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking media to refrain from contacting them.”

There is help available for people who are in a crisis situation or just need someone to talk to. The toll-free Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week (dial 888-628-9454 for assistance in Spanish). You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor anytime by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.