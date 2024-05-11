Barron Trump’s Voice Is Heard for the First Time in Viral Video

Former presidential son Barron Trump’s voice has been heard by the public for the first time in a viral video.

The video, which you can watch later in this story, was widely circulated on X. “🚨BARRON TRUMP’S VOICE🚨 FINALLY. Now I know what he sounds like,” wrote an X user, @Pickuptruckdude, who shared the video. The video is stamped with the handle of a Barron Trump fan site, @btwgirls_, which shared a photo of the same scene and wrote that Barron Trump was with Michael Boulos, who is married to Barron’s half-sister Tiffany Trump.

“Impressed with this?” Barron Trump asks the man identified as Boulos, whose hand he shakes, as he stands in what appears to be a Mar-a-Lago ballroom.

People Think Barron Trump’s Voice Sounds Like His Half-Brother Eric Trump or His Dad

People had mixed reactions to hearing Barron’s voice for the first time on the X thread of the post. “I predict that Barron Trump will be Huge in politics and maybe even President,” wrote one person.

Another person thought Barron sounded like his half-brother Eric Trump, writing, “Sounds like Eric.” Another woman wrote, “Sounds like his brothers.”

But another person declared, “He sounds like his Dad years ago.”

Barron Trump Is Declining an Offer to Be a Delegate at the Republican National Convention, Reports Say

The Republican Party of Florida chose Barron Trump to be a delegate to the 2024 Republican National Convention, where his father is expected to receive the Republican nomination for president.

However, according to USA Today, the office of his mother, former First Lady Melania Trump, then released a statement saying that Barron is declining the offer.

“While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” the statement read, according to USA Today.

According to USA Today, Barron Trump is 18 years old and scheduled to graduate from high school this spring. He has been shielded from political involvement for the most part throughout his father’s presidential tenure and campaigns. Barron is the only child of Donald and Melania Trump, and he is Donald Trump’s fifth child.

Trump says his son likes politics, though. “He’s seen it. He doesn’t have to hear. He is a smart one. He doesn’t have to hear much. But he’s, he’s a great guy,” Trump told “Kayal and Company” on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT. “He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy.”

Trump has revealed that his son is about 6 foot 8 inches tall. “He’s a tall guy, very tall. 6’8. He’s a great young man. Very good student. I think he’s doing a good job – Barron. I think he’s doing a very good job,” he said in a “Moms for America” televised interview. However, People Magazine reported that Donald Trump said Barron Trump is 6 foot 7 inches tall.