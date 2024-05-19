‘Armed Intruder’ Named in Georgia Campus Shooting Death of Female College Student

Samuel Harris was named as the suspect accused of shooting a female Kennesaw State University student to death on the Georgia campus on May 18, according to university officials.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, the Kennesaw State University Police Department issued a secure-in-place alert “to the campus community about reports of an armed intruder on the Kennesaw Campus,” according to a press release issued by KSU Emergency Management on May 19.

“The suspect, identified as Samuel Harris, has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Harris is not a Kennesaw State student,” KSU Emergency Management wrote.

The initial alert from that office on X reads, “KSU Alert: Kennesaw Campus: Armed Intruder reported at Kennesaw State. Seek shelter in a secure location until further notice.”

A later alert read, “KSU Emergency: ALL CLEAR Person was shot on Kennesaw Campus. Suspect is no longer a threat to campus. Avoid the South Campus Housing area due to police activity.”

The Victim Was a Female Student at Kennesaw State University, Reports Say

The university wrote that “a female student was fatally shot following a dispute, which occurred in front of the Austin Residence complex on the Kennesaw Campus yesterday afternoon.”

The Austin Residence Complex website says, “Austin Residence Complex (ARC) is located on the south side of the Kennesaw Campus. Each of these Premium Apartments comes with a full kitchen, washer/dryer unit, dishwasher, microwave, and full kitchen appliances.”

The Cobb County Jail booking records say that Samuel Harris was booked into the jail on May 18 at 11:39 p.m. His DOB was listed as 2003. He is from Cairo, Georgia, according to the booking sheet, which reported that the Cobb County Police Department made the arrest.

The charges are aggravated assault, murder, and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a crime, the report says. Bond status was listed as “no bond.”

“The suspect was located and detained by Cobb County Police. The University issued an all-clear notification at approximately 4:43 p.m. KSUPD and GBI are working together on the investigation,” the university’s release said.

Kennesaw State University wrote in the release that the university “is providing support and resources to those affected by the tragedy. KSU Counseling and Psychological Services’ on-campus officers are open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday. Kenneesaw Campus: Kennesaw Hall room 2401 and Marietta Campus, Joe Mack Wilson Student Center room A170.”

The motive is not clear; the victim was not named. Jail booking records also confirmed Harris’s arrest. The university is located in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Samuel Harris Fled the Kennesaw State University Campus After the Shooting Death, Reports Say, Sending It Into Lockdown for an ‘Armed Intruder’

The university’s press release says that Harris fled the campus after the shooting.

According to AJC, Harris is in his 20s.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the victim’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” said KSU President Kathy Schwaig in the press release.

KSU wrote on Instagram, “Students seeking mental health support can reach a counselor 24/7 by dialing 833-646-1526. @ksucounseling is here to help.”

The jail booking records say that Harris was arrested at an address off-campus.