Steve Masiello: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

After winning the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship, Manhattan College is headed back to the NCAA Tournament for the second-straight year. The Jaspers defeated rival Iona College, the MAAC regular season champions, 79-69 in the title game.

But the automatic bid to the dance isn’t the first time the Manhattan program has been in the media this season. Earlier this year, the Jaspers’ head coach Steve Masiello created a storyline of his own when controversy and scandal loomed around his name, qualifications and resume – further details to come later in the post.

So as the Jaspers prepare to face-off against Hampton University in the NCAA Tournament First Four, here’s what you need to know about Masiello:

1. He Walked on at Kentucky

Steve Masiello, 37, is from White Plains, New York where he attended and graduated from Iona Grammar School in 1991. He then attended Archbishop Stepinac High School for two years before transferring to Harvey School in Katonah.

Following high school, Masiello walked-on to play college basketball at Kentucky under the directino of Rick Pitino and then Tubby Smith. Although Masiello didn’t see much playing time, during his four-year career, the Wildcats advanced to two Final Fours – winning the national championship in 1998.

2. He Lied on His Resume About Graduating From Kentucky, Prompting USF to Rescind an Offer to Be its Head Coach Last Year

Despite what Masiello’s coaching bio page said, he did not graduation from the University of Kentucky. In fact, he left UK prior to completing his college degree in communications.

But all of this information didn’t reach the surface until he applied and was offered the head coaching job at University of South Florida. The Bulls offered Masiello $1 million per year, he signed, but never actually started his new job. Instead, USF pulled its offer after ESPN and The Tampa Tribune reported that “a previously undetected discrepancy” was discovered in a background check.

The background check, which was performed by the search firm Eastman and Beaudine, revealed that Masiello lied on his resume because he never finished his degree at UK like he claimed. The month after this happened, Manhattan announced that Masiello could return as head coach after he completed his degree at UK. He told SI.com:

I told them the truth. I told them what took place, what I believed, what I thought happened. And as far as my players, they were aware of what was going on the whole time. I spoke to them about possibly leaving. I spoke to them about the option with South Florida — they were aware of it. So it was easy to go back, because I had their full support with every decision I made.

3. He Got His Start on the Sidelines as a New York Knicks Ball Boy

When he was 12, the New York native had the chance to meet New York Knicks point guard Mark Jackson. And the chance encounter turned into an opportunity for Masiello to become a ball boy for the NBA team. This was not only Masiello’s first taste of the game from the coaching sideline perspective, but also his first encounter with Rick Pitino – who was the head coach of the Knicks at the time. He told the New York Post:

I actually dreamed of being a coach, because I was around Coach Pitino so much, and I thought it was so fascinating that here’s this guy telling Patrick Ewing and Charles Oakley and Mark Jackson — he was kinda the director of it. He ran the orchestra. And I thought that was so cool, and I was just fascinated with that.

4. He Coached Under Rick Pitino at Louisville

Shortly after his final season at Kentucky, Masiello began his coaching career as an administrative assistant at Tulane. And after just one season with Tulane, Masiello took the assistant coaching job at Manhattan in 2001. He stayed with the Jaspers’ program until 2005 when he took the assistant coaching job at Louisville and joined his former coach, Rick Pitino.

Masiello spent six years with the Cardinals before returning to Manhattan to take the helm of the program in 2011. And last year, Masiello was reunited with Pitino – this time as a student vs. teacher dual as Manhattan faced Louisville in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 64. It was a close game that came down to the wire, but Pitino came out the victor as the Jaspers fell to the Cardinals, 71-64.

5. He’s Coached the Jaspers to Back-to-Back NCAA Tournament Appearances

Since taking over the Manhattan program in 2011, Masiello led the Jaspers to the second round of the CIT in his first season. And last year, he coached the Jaspers to a MAAC Tournament Championship – earning an automatic bid to the dance – the first time either has been achieved by the program in 10 years.

As mentioned, Manhattan fell to Louisville in its first round of play, but bounced back to have another successful year and another NCAA Tournament berth. The Jaspers are heading into the tournament 19-13 overall and 13-7 in the MAAC.