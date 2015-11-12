Eric Decker’s Wife & Kids: The Pictures You Need to See

Things are about to get real adorable in here, real quick. Get ready for the Decker family. New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker may be a standout on the field, but away from the gridiron the star is just as successful at home. Just take a look at his family. Decker and his wife, country singer Jessie James Decker, have been together for years and just recently welcomed their second son earlier this year. They're also all incredibly photogenic. In other words, their social media profiles are populated with adorable family photos that would make even professional models jealous. Click through the gallery to learn more about the wideout's family, his relationship with Jessie and how the two are approaching parenting in the midst of the NFL season. (Instagram)