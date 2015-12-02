FanDuel NFL Lineup: Week 13 Sleepers & Bargains

Week 13 in the NFL represents lots of value for daily fantasy players. At the quarterback, running back and tight end positions, injuries throughout the league have opened up the door for backups to see extended work. Many have already proven they can provide fantasy owners with production for cheap, while others are still untested as starters but still possess untapped potential and huge upside. Meanwhile, at wide receiver the depth is as immense as always, meaning you can always find value if you look at the right matchups. As always, keep in mind that different players are better for different types of contests. In head-to-head and 50/50 games, you probably want to target players with higher floors, even if their ceiling isn't as great. If you want to strike it big in a tournament, though, it makes more sense to target riskier players with potential to explode. With that in mind, click to right for our Week 13 FanDuel sleepers and bargains at each position. (Getty)