WWE Superstar Carmella’s Instagram: The Photos You Need to See

If Nikki Bella wins the SmackDown Women's Championship at Backlash as many have predicted, Carmella will become one of the most important superstars on the blue brand. She's currently feuding with Nikki Bella, randomly attacking Bella at various points during the past several weeks. It still isn't entirely clear what Carmella's issue with Bella is, but we will likely see that feud develop very soon. As we prepare for more of 28-year-old Leah Van Dale on SmackDown, here's a glimpse at her personal life and background. (Instagram/carmellawwe)