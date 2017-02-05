WATCH: Mr. Clean Super Bowl Commercial Ad 2017 Video [FULL VIDEO]

In a new Super Bowl ad, Mr. Clean seduces a woman with his cleaning abilities.

P&G aired their 2017 Super Bowl 51 commercial this evening, and it shows Mr. Clean tidying up a woman’s home. He cleans her bathroom and mops her floor while dancing seductively, and she gets pretty into it. At the end of the commercial, Sarah (the woman) comes to realize Mr. Clean is really her husband, and ends up running into his arms and giving him a big smooch as they topple over the couch. The brand’s tagline boasts, “You gotta love a man who cleans.”

The 30-second spot, entitled “Cleaner Of Your Dreams”, was created by Leo Burnett Toronto, and will appear in the third quarter of the game. Leo Burnett is a global advertising company whose clients include McDonalds, GM, Fiat, Kellogg’s, and Altria, among others.

Proctor & Gamble will air two other commercials during the game– one for Febreze and the other for Tide. USA Today reports that the Tide commercial will feature the New England Patriot’s Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski and Transparent’s Jeffrey Tambor.

This is the first Mr. Clean ad to ever appear in a Super Bowl. Martin Hettich, the P&G VP-North American Home Care who greenlighted the ad, told AdAge, “There’s no better way to reach a co-ed audience than the Super Bowl… And the subject we’re broaching with Mr. Clean really is for a co-ed audience, because it’s talking about cleaning and how men and women divide up the chores. And there’s still a way to go.”