NFC Championship Live Stream: How to Watch Vikings vs Eagles Without Cable

Getty

The Philadelphia Eagles haven’t been to the Super Bowl since 2004. The Minnesota Vikings’ misery extends all the way back to 1976. On Sunday, one of those droughts will come to an end, as the conference’s top two seeds meet at Lincoln Financial Field for the NFC Championship.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on FOX. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch on your computer or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch today’s game at no cost:

FuboTV: Fox (live in 70-plus markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which is $19.99 per month for the first two months and $39.99 per month after that. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

DirecTV Now: Fox (live in 39 markets) is included in all four channel packages, ranging from $35 to $70 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, plus you can get $25 off your first month if you enter promo code “BDAY2017”. You can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: Fox (live in 17 markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package for $25 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

Watching on Your Phone: If you want to watch the game on your mobile device, you can do so via either the NFL Mobile app or Yahoo Sports app, which are both free to download from both the App Store and the Google Play Store

Preview

So, just like everyone assumed at the start of the season, it’ll be either Nick Foles or Case Keenum as the starting quarterback for the NFC representative in the Super Bowl.

Still, no matter how journeyman-ish each has been throughout his career, they’ve both show the ability to move the ball down the field. Keenum has been clutch for the Vikes all season, finishing the year ranked second in completion percentage, sixth in interception percentage, ninth in adjusted yards per attempt and 12th in touchdown percentage. And while Foles has been inconsistent since taking over for Carson Wentz at the end of the year, he provided an efficient performance when it was most needed, completing 23 of 30 passes for 246 yards (8.2 YPA) and zero turnovers in the divisional-round win over the Falcons.

The advantage in that department ultimately has to go to Keenum, and that’s a large reason why the Vikings are 3.5-point favorites, even on the road. But the Eagles faced a similar point spread prior to their win over the Falcons last week, and they don’t seem to mind playing the underdog.

“It’s about those players in that dressing room, whether we’re three-point underdogs or three-point favorites. They really don’t listen to that stuff,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “Of course, they have been sort of force-fed for about two weeks now, three weeks now, the information, and they just stick together. They just stick together and find a way and it’s been that way all season.”

For all the talk about the quarterbacks, this may ultimately come down to which defense can make more plays. The Vikings, stacked with stars at all three levels, finished the season with Football Outsiders’ No. 2 ranked defense (they were also the only team to finish in the Top 5 against both the run and the pass), while the Eagles’ dominant defensive line got them to fifth overall (they were the only other team to finish in the Top 7 against both the run and the pass). Both defenses are terrific in every facet, and both have the playmakers to win this game for their team.

Put it all together, and you have two pretty similar teams duking it out for a spot in the Super Bowl. It doesn’t get much better than that.