Robby Anderson Arrested: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson was arrested in Florida early Friday morning, and nine charges have been filed against him from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Anderson, who had a breakout season in 2017, was also arrested last year following an altercation at a concert.

Anderson is from the area, having attended South Plantation High School in Broward County.

Jets WR Robby Anderson arrested again in South Florida. Charges: Resisting an officer, harming public servant or family and fleeing police. Jets are aware of arrest, have no comment. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 19, 2018

This is a developing story.

Here’s what you need to know about the situation:

1. Anderson Was Still In Jail Friday Afternoon

Anderson is a Broward native.

Anderson is facing a total of nine charges, ranging from traffic violations to more serious offenses. Here is the full list of charges:

DISOBEY/AVOID RED LIGHT

DISOBEY/AVOID RED LIGHT

SPEED LIMIT LAW THIRD VIOLATION

TURNED WHEN UNSAFE/NO SIGNAL

FAIL DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE

RECKLESS DRIVING 1ST OFF

FLEE ELUDE LEO/LIGHTS/SIREN ACTIVE

HARM PUBLIC SERVANT OR FAMILY

RESIST OFFICER-OBSTRUCT WITHOUT VIOLENCE

Anderson is currently in the Main Jail adjacent to Broward County Courthouse, and has no listed release date. His Bail Bond is currently pending.

Miami radio host Andy Slater is reporting that Anderson was driving 105 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, and that during his altercation with police he threatened to sexually assault an officer’s wife.

2. Anderson Was Charged With Resisting Arrest at Rolling Loud Music Festival in May 2017

Stickin to da script focused on the missions A post shared by Robby Anderson (@chosen1ra) on May 7, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

In May of 2017, Anderson was charged with resisting arrest with violence and obstruction of a police officer while attending Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami. He posted the above picture the day of the incident.

According to police reports, Anderson was told to leave an area by security and refused. After being told to sit down, Anderson “tensed” and pushed an officer. The confrontation went to the ground until Anderson was arrested. He was charged with a felony count of resisting arrest with violence.

The trial date was originally set for December 26th, but it was recently pushed back to March 19th.

3. Anderson Sent Cryptic Tweets Late Thursday

Late Thursday, Anderson sent out several tweets that made no sense and had no context. Here they are:

My wife — Robby Anderson (@youngamazing9) January 19, 2018

Damn dog — Robby Anderson (@youngamazing9) January 19, 2018

I’m flaming right na man I swear — Robby Anderson (@youngamazing9) January 19, 2018

The first tweet was published at 10:26 p.m. Eastern, with the latter two coming 13 minutes later. Normally Anderson isn’t very verbose on Twitter, and this brief rapid-fire tweeting is normal for him. This was his feed just last week:

4. Anderson Had His Best NFL Season This Year

It’s horrible timing for the Jets and Anderson, who both looked like their fortunes were changing.

Anderson just wrapped up his biggest NFL season to date, scoring seven touchdowns and falling just short of 1,000 receiving yards. The formerly undrafted wideout was a savior for a Jets offense devoid of playmakers, and Anderson is a big-play specialist.

Even at 5-11, the 2017 season was better than expected for Gang Green. Much of that credit goes to Anderson, who changes the way defenses perceive the Jets. The Jets fired offensive coordinator John Morton this week, and any new hire is stepping into the position with arguably his best offensive player in jail.

5. Anderson Went Undrafted From Temple University

Known for his rare combination of size and speed, Anderson posted 1,730 yards and 16 touchdowns in only 24 college games. He did most of the damage in his senior season, when he racked up 939 yards and earned an invite to the 2016 East-West Shrine Game.

In Lance Zierlein’s Draft Profile on Anderson, he pretty much nailed his weaknesses:

Rail-thin frame. Missed 2014 season after being suspended for academic purposes and elements of his game fell off in 2015. No such things as easy catches. Able to make the circus catch, but struggled badly with focus drops. Average long speed and getting deep on double moves and through play­-action.

Before the 2016 Draft, Anderson worked with former NFL receiver Chad Johnson to improve his technique and prepare him for the NFL. Before the 2017 season, Johnson let his 3.65 million Twitter followers know that Anderson was on the rise: