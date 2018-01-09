WATCH: Tom Brady Appears in the New Documentary ‘Tom vs Time’

In news that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone, Tom Brady of the New England Patriots is 40 years old, a stat that puts him in rarefied air when it comes to professional football players. Yet despite his age and the doubts that come with it, Brady has continued to play at a high level, winning two Super Bowls in three years and this year, the Patriots are once again a heavy favorite to win it all. In addition to that Brady, is a favorite to win the Most Valuable Player award.

If he’s slowing down, he has a funny way of showing it.

But showing it isn’t something Brady, nor the Patriots, typically do. Until now apparently. “Tom vs Time,” A documentary about Brady is set to be released later this month on Facebook Watch, Facebook’s mobile video platform. Filmed by Gotham Chopra, a lifelong Patriots’ fan and the son of New Age author Deepak Chopra, the six episode series provides a rarely seen look into the personal life of Brady, with shots of his children and wife, Gisele Bundchen. The series goes from the Patriots’ victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51, in which they came back from being down 28-3, through Brady’s offseason, focusing on his conditioning and training for the upcoming season.

Filming began after Super Bowl 51, with Brady eventually agreeing to participate.

“We thought it would be fun to record what an off-season of training looks like for a 40-year-old athlete,” Brady said in an email to the New York Times.

Based on the trailer, there aren’t many glimpses of what life looks like for Brady with the Patriots, as it instead focuses on his time at home, being a dad and training alongside Bundchen. This will probably come as good news for Patriots’ coach Bill Belichick, who is notoriously secretive and adamant that what goes on behind the closed doors of Gillette Stadium stays behind those doors.

This culture of secrecy was thrown into limbo this past weekend thanks to an ESPN article that alleged that a rift was growing between Brady, Belichick and Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft. All three men have pushed back on the article, denying the allegations made. Kraft was reportedly heated when talked to Peter King of Sports Illustrated, saying that the article was “a total fabrication and fiction.”

Brady addressed the story while appearing on Boston’s WEEI.

“Everyone has different truths,” Brady said. “When you talk about the way I see things, the way you guys see things, the way the writer may see things, the way Coach Belichick may see things — everyone has different truths based on their perspectives. I feel like I go about my business like I have every year, and again, I like to speak for myself, because that’s how — I don’t want to speak on someone else’s behalf or what their experiences are. I try to do the best I can do, like I’ve always done.”

Now both fans of Brady and haters of Brady (i.e. those in New England those outside of New England) will get the chance to see how Brady does what it is he’s “always done.” Chopra has said that the release of the series will depend on the Patriots’ playoff run, saying that “there’s still some ground to cover and a lot of the story left to unfold.”

The Patriots host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night in the Divisional Round of the playoffs with the Patriots currently a heavy favorite to win.