NFC Championship Game: Betting Lines & Props Roundup

The Philadelphia Eagles made history in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs as they were 2.5-point underdogs to the visiting Atlanta Falcons, becoming the first No. 1 seed ever to be an underdog in its first game of a postseason.

The Eagles proved the oddsmakers wrong with a 15-10 victory, thanks to a goal-line stand in the final minute. Sportsbooks still aren’t respecting the NFC East champions as they are 3-point underdogs at home for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the second-seeded Minnesota Vikings at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

This is only the 15th time in conference championship history a road team is favored, with it winning eight of the previous 14. It last happened in the NFC following the 2012 season when San Francisco was -3.5 in Atlanta, and the Niners won 28-24. The favorite has covered four of the past five NFC title games, with the outlier Green Bay at +8.5 losing 28-22 in overtime at Seattle following the 2014 season – a game the Packers should have won in regulation.

Oddsmakers expect a close game from Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday evening as the favored margin of victory is Vikings by 1-6 points at +250 and then Eagles by 1-6 points at +375 on the NFC Championship Game betting props.

Philadelphia largely blew opponents out in the regular season when it won, with just four of its 13 victories by less than eight points. However, the Eagles also had star quarterback Carson Wentz for the vast majority of those games and it’s backup Nick Foles now.

Minnesota didn’t cover a 5.5-point spread last week at home against New Orleans, winning 29-24 on arguably the most miraculous ending in NFL playoff history, a Stefon Diggs 61-yard catch-and-run touchdown as time expired – the first non-overtime walk-off touchdown in postseason history.

The Vikings were forced to line up for the extra point but took a knee, which was huge from a betting perspective. The Vikings also won 13 regular-season games and only two of those were by less than six points.

The Vikings had the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL this season and the Eagles were No. 4. The total number of touchdowns scored in the <a href="http://www.oddsshark.com/nfl/minnesota-philadelphia-odds-january-21-2018-951738″ target=”_blank”>NFC Championship Game matchup is set at over/under four, with the over a -135 favorite. In their past three games, all with Foles at quarterback, the Eagles have totaled just three touchdowns, two on offense. The Vikings had three last week alone against New Orleans.

That there’s a special teams or defensive touchdown Sunday is set at +195 odds, with no at -250. Philadelphia tied for the NFL lead during the regular season with five fumbles returned for touchdowns. Minnesota didn’t have any but did have one interception returned for a score (as did the Eagles).

