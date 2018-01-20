No NFL Playoff Football Games on TV Today, January 20

Getty

Unlike the past several weeks, there are no NFL football games on Saturday, January 20. The two remaining playoff games will take place on Sunday, January 21. Fans can get their football fix today by watching the East-West Shrine Game at 3 p.m. Eastern on NFL Network. NFL Access gets started at 2 p.m. Eastern on NFL Network, and will preview the Shrine Game. The East-West Shrine Game features standout college players who are looking to get selected in April’s NFL draft. It is the first of two college all-star games with the Senior Bowl taking place on January 27.

The Shrine Game features two former AAC quarterbacks to watch, Memphis’ Riley Ferguson and USF’s Quinton Flowers. During the 2017 season, Ferguson passed for 4,257 yards, 38 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Flowers passed for 2,911 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. Flowers also rushed for 1,078 yards and 11 touchdowns in his final collegiate season.

Championship Sunday decides the 2018 Super Bowl matchup as the AFC and NFC Championships take place. The AFC Championship featuring the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots kicks off on CBS on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Eastern. The NFC Championship between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles will follow the AFC title game at 6:40 p.m. Eastern on Fox. Super Bowl LII takes place on Sunday, February 4 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

According to OddsShark, the Patriots are favored by 7.5 points, and the over-under is set at 45 points. The Eagles are a home underdog as the Vikings are favored by three points, and the over-under is set at 38.5 points.

Tom Brady continues to be the story heading into the AFC title game, as Brady has a hand injury, and is listed as questionable against the Jaguars. Brady remained non-committal on his playing status at a Friday press conference.

Below is a transcript of Brady’s comments on his injury courtesy of NFL.com.

Question: Tom, how’s your hand? Tom Brady: I’m not talking about it. Q: Thumbs up or thumbs down for Sunday? TB: We’ll see. Q: Did you throw any footballs today? TB: I’m not talking about that. Q: Did you practice today? TB: I was out there. Q: How was practice? TB: It was fun. Q: How much are you looking forward to the opportunity Sunday? TB: It’s a great challenge. I think the team has worked hard to get to this point, and it’ll be a great game. We are playing against a really good team that’s good in all phases. And we’re going to have to play really well.

For the second straight week, the Eagles are underdogs despite entering the post-season as the top seed in the NFC with home field advantage. A big reason for Vegas doubting Philadelphia centers around Carson Wentz sustaining a season-ending injury. Nick Foles took over the reins of the Eagles offense. In his seven games this season, Foles has thrown for 537 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Here’s a look at the NFL playoff schedule for Sunday, January 21.

NFL Playoffs Schedule: Sunday, January 21