The Pro Bowl Is on TV Today & the Super Bowl Is Next Sunday

Getty

Those looking to watch a bit of football today, January 28 are in luck with the NFL Pro Bowl kicking off in Orlando on both ABC and ESPN at 3 p.m. Eastern. Both networks will also air a special edition of NFL Countdown beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern.

If you were hoping to watch the Super Bowl today, you will have to wait one more week. The Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots on Sunday, February 4 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

For the second straight year, the Pro Bowl will be in Orlando rather than Hawaii, which hosted the game for many years. Like last season, the league will stick with the traditional NFC against AFC matchup for the rosters rather than the fantasy draft the NFL experimented with in prior years.

NFL.com explains the roster format and voting process.

The 2018 Pro Bowl will follow the traditional AFC versus NFC match-up, which returned last season, and feature 88 of the best NFL players — 44 from each conference — as determined by a consensus of votes by fans, players, and coaches.

According to USA Today, Ladainian Tomlinson, Warrick Dunn, Jason Taylor and Derrick Brooks are the four NFL legends who will serve as the Pro Bowl captains. Tomlinson, the longtime Chargers running back, will coach the AFC offense, while Taylor will coach the AFC defense. Dunn and Brooks, the two former Bucs teammates, will coach the NFC team.

Tom Brady was named one of the AFC quarterbacks, but Derek Carr replaced him on the roster given the Patriots are playing in the Super Bowl. Ben Roethlisberger and Alex Smith join Carr as the three quarterbacks on the AFC roster. Russell Wilson, Drew Brees and Jared Goff will be the NFC quarterbacks. Carson Wentz also was named to the team, but the combination of his injury along with the Eagles playing in the Super Bowl will prevent him from playing.

Two standout running backs, Kareem Hunt and Alvin Kamara, made the Pro Bowl during their rookie season. The Jaguars may have come up short against the Patriots in the AFC Championship, but Jacksonville is well represented at the Pro Bowl. Calais Campbell, Yannick Ngakoue, Malik Jackson, Telvin Smith, A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey pushed the count to six Jacksonville defensive players on the AFC roster. According to NFL.com, Ngakoue replaced Campbell on the roster.

According to OddsShark, the Patriots are favored by 4.5 points over the Eagles heading into next week’s Super Bowl. New England needed a fourth quarter comeback against the Jaguars to punch another ticket to the Super Bowl. Philadelphia trounced Minnesota 38-7 in the NFC Championship.

The Eagles have been able to continue winning despite losing Wentz at the end of the regular season. Backup quarterback Nick Foles had one of the best games of his career against the Vikings. Foles was 26-of-33 for 352 yards and three touchdowns. Foles was able to slice up a Vikings defense that was one of the best units in the NFL this season.

The Pro Bowl and Super Bowl mark the final two football games fans will be able to watch until August when the 2018 preseason starts.