WATCH: Budweisers Real Story Super Bowl Commercial 2018 [FULL VIDEO]

Budweiser’s Super Bowl commercial this year, titled “Stand By You”, features real people who work for the company, and not actors.

Speaking to USA Today last week, Ricardo Marquez, Budweiser’s Vice President of Marketing, explained, “It’s a real story. It’s about our people. We don’t have actors in this spot. We only have the passion of it.”

The ‘real people’ who appear in the commercial are employees from a brewery in Cartersville, Georgia, where the company’s site (along with making beer) has provided more than 79 million cans of clean drinking water to cities affected by natural disaster.

This year, the company shipped nearly 3 million cans of emergency water to areas hit by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, along with the California wildfires.

Kevin Fahrenkrog, the general manager of the Cartersville brewery, stars in the commercial. He tells USA Today, “When we have these natural disasters there are many needs… And you know that one small thing that we can do is to provide clean, safe drinking water.”

Last year’s Budweiser commercial was an emotional one, as well. The 60-second ad featured a tale of the company’s founder, Adolphus Busch, and his immigration to the US in the 1800s.

This year marks Budweiser’s 29th consecutive year creating a commercial for the Super Bowl. Michael Doukeris, the Anheuser-Busch CEO and AB InBev North America Zone president, recently told FOX, “This is not something that we are doing today just for the Super Bowl, we have been really working on this for 30 years, and it’s a global initiative to make sure our company does what it thinks is the right thing to do.”

In Early January, Budweiser became the fourth top-selling beer in the US. Until 2001, it sat in the No. 1 spot, at which point Bud Light became the top-selling beer.

A 30-second television commercial that airs during the Super Bowl costs, on average, over $5 million. This year’s commercials range from Amazon’s funny spot about Alexa losing her voice to a PETA commercial starring James Cromwell that is bound to be a source of controversy. A slew of celebrities will also be featured in this year’s ads, including Bill Hader, Peter Dinklage, Chris Pratt, Peyton Manning, and more.