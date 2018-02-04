Every Eagles Player With Flu Symptoms This Week & Their Super Bowl Status

Getty

Before the Eagles take the field to battle the Patriots in Super Bowl 52, they have been battling their own bodies.

Several Philadelphia players have been sick in the days leading up to the game. Most of the key players affected are on defense, but wide receiver Nelson Agholor has also received treatment.

Linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who joked that “everyone on the team is sick” before clarifying, suspected that the team caught the bug in Philadelphia before it spread amongst the team in Minnesota.

The Eagles medical staff has been working overtime this week, and it appears they have the bug under control. There are no major injury concerns heading into the game, and there were no reports on Sunday of any players feeling symptoms.

If the Eagles are feeling even a little under the weather, they’d do well to avoid the outdoors before the game. The temperature will hover around 0 degrees for most of Sunday in Minneapolis, and wind chill should make that even worse.

Here’s a recap of each sick Eagle and their status for Sunday:

LB Mychal Kendricks

The sixth-year defender was at the forefront of the sickness this week, Kendricks referred to his symptoms as a “cold.” Unlike most others on this list, Kendricks did not miss any media availability or practice time.

WR Nelson Agholor

Agholor made headlines on Saturday, when Ian Rapoport tweeted that he had received IV treatment from the medical staff. It was reported that he was feeling “sick and weak,” but has had no issues in the hours leading up to kickoff.

DT Tim Jernigan

Jernigan was one of the players hit hardest by the bug, as he sat out of Wednesday’s practice. Jernigan also missed some media time. Jernigan is in his first season in Philadelphia after three seasons in Baltimore, and has 2.5 sacks in the regular season.

CB Ronald Darby

If Darby was unable to play in the Super Bowl, it’d be a heartbreaking storyline. Darby, who was traded from Buffalo in training camp, has worked his way back from a dislocated ankle suffered in Week One. He’s made three interceptions in his nine games since his return. Darby was one of the final players to be absent this week, missing media availability on Thursday.

RB Kenjon Barner

Barner is in his third year with the Eagles, but is mostly on special teams duty this season. He could be “patient zero” in this epidemic, as he got over the illness several days before other players fell ill. Barner does have a daughter at home, which increases his chance of catching an illness and bringing it to the locker room.