Carabao Cup Final Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable in USA

While other Premier League squads are battling it out in Gameweek 28 this weekend, Manchester City and Arsenal will be looking to add some hardware to their trophy cases when they meet in the 2018 Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Preview

Both teams enter Wembley on the heels of disappointing mid-week performances.

Arsenal lost, 2-1, at home to Swedish side Oestersunds FK in their Europa League fixture, and though they were still able advance to the Round of 16 thanks to a 3-0 effort in the first leg, it was still hardly an encouraging effort from the Gunners.

“We were much better in the second half and we should have scored a few goals but in the first-half, we were in trouble,” Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said. “We were complacent, not focused, open when we lost ball and we had no ideas when we had the ball. Overall, we responded and we did the job to qualify.”

Manchester City, though, weren’t nearly as lucky, as a 1-0 defeat at Wigan bounced Pep Guardiola’s squad from the FA Cup and put to end the chance of a 2017-18 Quardruple for the Premier League leaders. A first-half red card didn’t help matters, and it ultimately wasn’t Guardiola’s preferred 11, but with the likes of Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, and Bernarndo Silva (with Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker coming on later) on the pitch, it was still a shocking result.

All of this sets up a compelling League Cup final on Sunday. City, who took down Arsenal 3-1 at home back in November, are certainly still the favorites to lift the trophy for the third time in five years (2014 and 2016 champs), but nothing is guaranteed. Arsenal, who’s last League Cup title came in 1993, took down Guardiola’s side en route to the FA Cup title last season and are certainly capable or orchestrating a similar upset.