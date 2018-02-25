Neymar Injury Video, News & Updates

Neymar goes down with a nasty ankle injury, and gets stretched off. Hoping for a speedy recovery 🙏pic.twitter.com/J2FQUs0wCH — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 25, 2018

PSG star Neymar went down in the 76th minute in the Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille match. PSG was up 3-0, and went on to win the match. However, all eyes are on Neymar whose right ankle appeared to buckle during the match. Neymar had to be carted off on a stretcher with just minutes to go in the match. He had his hands covering his face as he was carted off the field. No word yet on whether Neymar will be able to play when PSG takes on Real Madrid in leg 2 of Champions League play on Tuesday, March 6.

PSG had used all their substitutions for the match, so the injury left the team to finish the game with 10 men on the field.

The injury comes shortly after a report linked Neymar to Real Madrid despite recently signing a new deal. According to Express, Real Madrid has their eyes on acquiring Neymar.

PSG only signed Neymar from Barcelona back in the summer but, despite the player being just six months into a five-year deal, the player could be on the move. Real Madrid are determined to lure him to the Bernabeu, particularly with Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema all struggling for form. But Spanish outlet Don Balon claim the La Liga giants will have to break the bank if they are to successfully entice Neymar away from PSG.

Neymar has just a week and a half to recover before PSG takes on Real Madrid. Here’s a look at Neymar being carted off the field.

Neymar's horrible injury that he picked up in tonight's clash with Marseille. Wishing him the speediest of recoveries.

Goal.com detailed the Neymar injury noting the star appeared to be in serious pain.

The Brazilian had his head in his hands and appeared to be in tears as he was carried off the pitch, leading to fears he could face a long spell on the sidelines. The 26-year-old was attempting to play a ball in the 76th minute and after a tangle with Marseille midfielder Bouna Sarr, he landed awkwardly on his ankle and fell over in pain.

Soccer journalist Robin Bairner reported PSG should be concerned about Neymar heading into the next leg.

“Neymar down with a painful looking twisted ankle. Seems a bad one. With Real Madrid in 10 days, it’s a worry for PSG,” Bairner tweeted.

A little over 20 minutes prior to his injury, Neymar connected with Cavani for the final goal of the match to put the game away for PSG.

During the 26th minute, Neymar got a bit of help from Rolando knocking his shot into the back of the net to put PSG up 2-0.

Come on Rolando … Neymar doesn't need the help!

The presence of Neymar in the match despite PSG being up 3-0 has caused some fans to question why he was still in the game with the game already put away.

"Unai Emery could have substituted Neymar earlier, with PSG 3-0 up, but didn't & now the Brazilian's ankle looks to be in a very bad way. PSG President Al Khelaifi's reaction says it all,"

Time will tell whether Neymar will be able to make the turnaround for Real Madrid in less than two weeks.