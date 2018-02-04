Keanu Reeves Squarespace Super Bowl Ad: Does Reeves Own Arch Motorcycles?

In Squarespace’s 2018 Super Bowl ad, Keanu Reeves rides a motorcycle through the desert. He asks himself, “Should I be making motorcycles?” And his reflection in his side view mirror responds, “Yes, you like motorcycles.” He then asks, “Should I start a motorcycle company?” And his reflection in a passing wiwinnebago replies, “Yes, you really like motorcycles!” Reeves then asks, “Should I make a Squarespace website for it?” And his face pops up in the sky and says, “Yes, they’re very good websites.”

The Squarespace commercial then shows a Squarespace site for Arch Motorcycle, which will have viewers wondering: What is Arch Motorcycle? Is it really a company created by Keanu Reeves?

The answer is yes. Although he’s best known as an actor, Reeves is also a motorcycle fanatic. A 2017 Wired video explains that Reeves, along with his friend, business partner, and well-known designer Gard Hollinger, co-founded and co-own the business Arch Motorcycle.

In an interview with Adweek, Reeves explains that Arch Motorcycle used Squarespace for its website even before Reeves was asked to appear in the ad. Speaking about his website, Reeves says, “There’s something about Squarespace that’s really accessible yet sophisticated. The design and functionality share a similar ethos to Arch Motorcycle. When I was approached to make this commercial, we were already using the platform, which makes it a really organic fit.”

Reeves and Gard first began working together in 2007, according to highsnobiety.com, and build and sell bikes that range from $78,000 and up.

Speaking to Wired, Reeves explains, “Before there was Arch Motorcycle, there was Reeves looking to customize a Harley Davidson. I was introduced to Gard Hollinger, a California designer and manufacturer…” Gard ended up customizing Reeves’ Harley to the degree that all that was left of the original was the engine– he did everything else himself, from scratch. Reeves says, “It was no longer a Harvey Davidson…” Over the course of the next five years, Gard and Reeves developed and built a motorcycle that became the prototype for Arch Motorcycle.