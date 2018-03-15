Arizona vs Buffalo Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

In the midst of a five-game winning streak, which includes an impressive run through the Pac-12 tournament, No. 4 seed Arizona begins their NCAA tournament with a matchup against MAC champs Buffalo in Boise on Thursday night.

Preview

Arizona hasn’t let the wiretap report serve as a distraction, as they enter the NCAA tournament with eight wins in their last nine. That includes an impressive three-game run in the Pac-12 tournament that saw the ‘Cats–who have often struggled defensively this season–hold Colorado, UCLA and USC to 65.0 points per game and 0.938 points per possession.

Say what you want about the strength–or lack thereof–of the Pac-12, but if a team with three future NBA players, including potential No. 1 pick DeAndre Ayton, plays defense like that, they’re going to be really difficult to beat.

That’s bad news for Buffalo, who have the makeup of a potential Cinderella team but were handed a really tough matchup.

The Bulls have tournament experience, as leading scorers CJ Massinburg and Nick Perkins played significant roles on the 2016 team that nearly took down No. 3 seed Miami in the first round. They have good, veteran backcourt play in the form of Massinburg and senior Missouri transfer Wes Clark. They’re efficient offensively (18th among tournament teams in effective field-goal percentage, 22nd in turnover percentage, 30th in three-point percentage), and they play at a fast pace, so they could potentially give Arizona’s defense problems.

What Nate Oats’ team doesn’t have, though, is an answer for the 7-foot-1 Ayton or even the 7-foot-0 Dusan Ristic. The team’s primary big man, Perkins, is a very good player but is only 6-foot-8, while their biggest players, Ikenna Smart (6-foot-10, 241 pounds) and Montell McRae (6-foot-10, 198 pounds), are generally reduced to limited minutes.

Ayton, who has put up a ridiculous 32.0 points and 16.0 rebounds per game over his last two, will be a candidate to put on another show on Thursday night. Again, Buffalo has the offensive game to keep up and turn this thing into a shootout, but the Wildcats, who are nine-point favorites, should ultimately prevail in the end.

No matter what happens, though, this sets up as one of the more entertaining–and underrated–games of the first round.