Top 10 Best Gifts for Beginner Golfers in 2018

More and more new golfers are hitting the course every year. Do you know a beginner who is just getting their feet wet in the sport? If so, why not welcome the newcomer with a thoughtful golf gift?

Below we’ve compiled a list of gift ideas to help you decide what to get the beginner golfer. The list is filled with useful, fun, and necessary items every newbie needs. Whether it’s clubs, golf balls, tees, or other accessories, there is something for everyone. And many of the ideas won’t break the bank.

So keep reading below to see some of the top gift ideas for the new golfer.

1. Wilson Golf Men’s 2017 Ultra Complete Package Set

Not to state the obvious here, but if some wants to play golf, they’ll need some clubs. A good idea is to look into buying a complete set. They tend to come with all the necessary clubs, a bag, and more. Everything you need for a beginner. It’s also cheaper than buying “a la carte.”

And Wilson’s 2017 Ultra Complete Set features improved technology which focuses on helping beginners get more distance, something all new players could use. The 460cc Titanium driver uses a low center of gravity and large sweet spot to maximize forgiveness on off-center shots to aid in getting those extra yards off the tee.

The steel shaft irons have perimeter weighting, which helps to keep your ball in the fairway even on mishits. The set includes a driver, fairway wood, a hybrid, irons 6-9, pitching wedge, heel/toe putter, stand bag, and head covers for the driver, wood, and hybrid. Wilson has been a leader in complete golf club sets for years. You can get either Yellow or Red and they’re both available for right- and left-handed players.

If you want to see more options, check out our post on the best complete golf club sets for beginners here. And this is our post on the best complete sets for women.

Price: From $144.99 to $184.99; price varies depending on hand orientation and color

2. 50 Titleist Mix AAAA Near Mint Used Golf Balls

Losing golf balls will happen. Doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro. And new balls aren’t exactly cheap. So a wise idea would be to get the newbie a set of refurbished golf balls. They’ll have some blemishes, but they’re usually in great shape and you can get them in bulk (say, 50 golf balls or so) for the price you’d pay for a dozen new ones.

Titleist is a household name and their golf balls regularly rank as some of the best for both PGA Tour pros and regular Joes. In this pack, you’ll get 50 AAAA (near mint) quality used golf balls.

The set will include some of their most popular versions such as HP, HVC Tour Distance, Prestige, VG3, Gran Z and Tour Prestige. These are great for golfers of all skill level for on-course play or practice.

Read our post on the best recycled and used golf balls in bulk for more ideas.

Price: $22.99 (28 percent off MSRP)

3. Pride Professional Tee System Evolution Plastic Golf Tees

As mentioned above, new golfers will lose balls and they’ll certainly break tees. Especially if they’re wooden. And while there’s no such thing as an “unbreakable” tee, getting plastic ones will help with the longevity of them. They’re still relatively cheap and will last you much longer.

These tees are from Pride Professional. Available in packs of 40, you can get 40 3 1/4 inch and 10 1 1/2 inch tees ($10.48) or a set of 40 2 3/4 inch and 10 1 1/2 ($12.24). The longer tees will you help get maximum launch and distance on your drives, while the shorter tees are great for irons and hybrids to get extra lift for a more consistent shot.

Made of extremely durable plastic, you don’t have to worry much about breaking these tees as they should last many rounds. The color bar helps indicate tee length and low-resistance tips will ensure less friction on contact for a smooth release. Pride Professional Tee System says they’re the No. 1 tee on the PGA Tour.

To see other models like the Pride Professionals, take a look at our post on the best unbreakable golf tees here.

Price: From $10.48; price varies depending on pack size

4. Callaway Men’s Dawn Patrol Golf Glove

Callaway is a leader in the golf equipment business and their Dawn Patrol Golf Glove is made of excellent materials and comes at a bargain price. One of Callaway’s top sellers, it is made of high-quality leather, which offers great grip and extreme comfort.

Other highlights include perforations on the palm, fingers and thumb to keep your hand cool and dry on those hot summer days on the course. The glove has an Opti-Fit adjustable closure featuring the Callaway logo to ensure you get a secure fit and a cotton cuff which absorbs moisture, keeping you comfortable. Available in both left- and right-handed sizes, you can also get the Dawn Patrol Glove in left-handed 3-packs.

Price: $12.99

5. JP Lann Golf Ball Retrievers

A great gift idea for a beginning golfer — or any player, for that matter — is a golf ball retriever for when an errant ball lands in the water or the woods and it can’t be reached by hand.

JP Lann’s Golf Ball Retrievers come in a number of sizes — 6.7-, 9-, 12-, 15-, and 18-feet — and each can be had for under $30. The bright EZ-View orange retrieving head is what makes this model special. Sometimes it can be difficult to see through the water, but the bright-colored head will certainly help you get a better view in the ball retrieval process.

With a comfortable, soft grip handle, the JP Lann retriever is constructed of an anodized body for extra durability and stability.

Price: From $18.95; price varies depending on length

6. Pinemeadow Golf Men’s PGX Putter

We talked about how complete golf club sets usually come with putters, but sometimes they aren’t the best quality. Don’t worry because there are a wide range of inexpensive, yet high quality, putters for beginners available that’ll surely help a new player’s game on the green.

And one of those putters is the Pinemeadow PGX. A very popular seller, this putter is appealing all the way around — in style, playability, and price. It’s an older model (2013), but the mallet-style putter remains one of the best bargains on the market. The white club head is certain to add some personality to your set of clubs, but it also serves an important function. The contrast of the PGX’s white club head against the green grass will help you focus at address to make sure your alignment is precise and where you want it.

The putter weighs 380 grams, making it “tour weighted.” That extra weight will help you be more consistent on faster greens and will also help promote a smooth, stable stroke. Another plus, the PGX Putter comes with a headcover.

Looking for more options? Check out our post on the best value putters here.

Price: $44.18

7. PuttOut Pressure Putt Trainer

Putting is arguably the most difficult part of golfing. I know for me it is. Any help I can get, I take. Putting training aids can be invaluable for new golfer.

The PuttOut Pressure Putt Trainer is an innovative way to help you perfect your putts. It’s construction is designed to give you an exact simulation of putting on a real green. The concept is simple, an on-target putt will roll up the parabolic curve and be returned back to you the same distance it would have gone past the hole if missed.

Extremely useful for gauging your putting distances. If the putt is off? Well, you’ll have to retrieve it yourself. Made of durable elastomer and translucent polycarbonate, the Pressure Putt Trainer is collapsible so it can fit in your golf bag.

Want to check out more products like this? Read our post on the best training aids for putting here.

Price: $29.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

8. Puma Golf Men’s Golf Tech Short

Being comfortable on the course is paramount to having a good round. And with summer approaching a new pair of golf shorts is a perfect gift. Featuring some of the most innovative technology, not only will you be comfortable, but you’ll look the part.

And the Puma Golf Tech Short will do just that — supply performance, functionality, style and comfort. Made of 97 percent Polyester and 3 percent Spandex, the short is flexible and stretchy, meaning you’ll have full range of motion on every shot.

Other highlights include stretch dryCELL moisture-wicking fabric, which will keep you cool and dry on those hot summer afternoons; 3D Cell fabric for increased air flow; and UV protection UPF 50+. Puma’s Golf Tech Short comes in a variety of colors and sizes and are sure to get to the job done on and off the course.

See more styles in our post on the best men’s golf shorts for style and comfort.

Price: From $29.93 to $65.00; price varies depending on size, color, and availability

9. Insta Golf Spider Divot Tool

Golf is a game which requires a certain amount of etiquette. And while there are greenskeepers at golf courses to maintain the playing surface and grass, players are expected to do their part as well. Replace your divots, repair your ball marks, rake the sand traps, etc. So a divot tool makes a very useful and inexpensive gift idea.

The Spider Divot Tool by Insta Golf is a pretty innovative product and features four spikes. It’s very easy to use. Simply push the tool into the ground and slightly twist as you pull it back toward you. Not only is it better for the golf course greens, but it’s more efficient and user-friendly for you.

It comes in a durable aluminum case and also includes a magnetic golf ball marker with purchase. The Spider Divot Tool is available in three colors — red, black, and silver.

For more options, check out our post on the best divot tools here.

Price: $15.95

10. GB Tri-Fold Golf Bag Towel with Washing Pocket

Another useful item to have is a golf towel. They serve a variety of functions, mainly to clean your clubs and golf balls as well as keeping your equipment dry.

And Grip Boost has taken the golf towel to a new level with the Tri-Fold Towel with Washing Pocket. The washing pocket is a separate wet/dry pocket which provides you a place to scrub your club faces and golf balls. Then remove them from the pocket and dry them on the towel. Simple, efficient, original.

The towel itself is made of a microfiber/cotton blend, which is extra absorbent and versatile. Machine washable, the towel is available in three colors and attaches to your golf bag via a carabiner clip.

Check out more in our post on the best cheap golf towels.

Price: $14.99

