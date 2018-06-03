How to Watch Cavs vs. Warriors Game 2 Live Stream Online

Three days after one of the most bizarre NBA Finals games in recent history, the Cavs and Warriors will be back at it tonight, when Golden State hosts Cleveland in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Game 2 is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ABC. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Cavs Warriors Live Stream Options for Game 2

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including both ABC (live in select markets) and ESPN (meaning Hulu can be used to watch the game on ESPN’s digital platforms). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: ABC (live in select markets) and ESPN (which means DTV Now can be used to watch the game on ESPN’s digital platforms) are both included in all four of DirecTV Now’s channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

WatchESPN: If one of the above services doesn’t include ABC live in your market, you can still watch the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the WatchESPN app. Games on ABC can be watched for free without cable if you have a participating internet service provider (ISP), but even if you don’t have a participating ISP, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or DirecTV Now credentials to sign in and watch the game on the ESPN platforms.

Cavs vs. Warriors Game 2 Preview

Game 1 encapsulated everything that’s right and wrong about the Cavs: LeBron James was as good as ever, scoring a Finals career-high 51 points and bringing Cleveland to the brink of what would have been one of the biggest single-game upsets in Finals history. The Cavs’ George Hill was at the free-throw line in the final seconds with Cleveland down 105-104. He made the first of two free-throws to tie the game and could have given the Cavs the lead with 4.7 seconds left by making the second.

What happened next has been talked about — and mocked — exhaustively: Hill missed. JR Smith got the rebound and could have won the game at the buzzer by putting up a shot or kicking it out to an open teammate. Instead, Smith dribbled out to the perimeter and seemed content to dribble out the clock before James implored him to shoot or find an open teammate. Smith eventually passed it to Hill in the corner, but without enough time for Hill to get a shot off. Though he denied it afterward, it was clear to anyone watching — and anyone who can read lips — that Smith thought the Cavs had the lead. The game went to overtime, where the Warriors were so dominant that they very nearly covered the 13-point spread.

Golden State is once again a huge favorite in Game 2. The Dubs are 8-1 at home this postseason, and since they have home-court advantage in the Finals, they’ll win the series unless the Cavs find a way to win at least one game in Oakland. The Cavs have a good deal of recent experience overcoming series deficits. They trailed their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Celtics 2-0 and 3-2 before winning the final two games of the series to advance to the Finals. In 2016, they overcame a 3-1 deficit against the Warriors to score a stunning upset and win their first title in team history. But Golden State will be firmly in the driver’s seat with a win tonight.

See Also:

NBA Finals Game 2 Odds & Prediction