Uruguay vs. Egypt Lineups: Starting 11 For World Cup

Two of the world’s best strikers face off in Group A action on Friday when Luis Suarez and Uruguay take on Mohamed Salah and Egypt. Salah’s injury status have made him one of the biggest discussion points of the tournament, as his play is literally the only reason Egypt is in their first World Cup since 1990.

Uruguay vs. Egypt Squads

Let’s be real: there’s a very strong chance you’re only on this page to see if Salah is in the starting lineup. According to his manager, Hector Cuper, Salah is nearly fully recovered from a shoulder injury suffered in the Champions League final.

“I can almost assure you 100% he will play, save unforeseen circumstances at the very last minute,” Cuper told reporters. “We’re trying to make him feel confident. The doctors are giving him the option to play or not, but I know Salah very well and I’m sure he’s not afraid, he’s not fearful.”

With those words on the table, expect to see Salah make his World Cup debut on Friday. After becoming the first African-born player to score 30 goals in a Premier League season, Salah could be on a trajectory that sees him become just the second African to win a Ballon d’Or.

The problem with Egypt is that behind Salah, there just isn’t much international-level talent. Mohamed Elneny isn’t in the best form, as the Arsenal playmaker has been hurrying to recover from an ankle ligament injury.

Cuper is known to be a conservative manager, but he may need to crank up the offense if Suarez and Cavani catch them early. Expect a 4-2-3-1 from Egypt, with Salah in the attacking midfield on the wing. This is by far the toughest test of the group for Egypt, so the best course would be to survive with a healthy squad and respectable differential and prepare for Russia and Saudi Arabia.

For Uruguay, the opener isn’t just about beating Egypt: they’re trying to win their first World Cup opener in 48 years. This is also the last big push for Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, the duo of deadly strikers that both turn 31 this year. The pair might represent the best attacking duo in the tournament, but they’ve hardly played to their potential on the world’s biggest stage.

One major edge for Uruguay is experience. Uruguay are the grey-haired veterans of Group A, with four players on the roster exceeding 100 international caps.

With Suarez and Cavani stealing the headlines, little gets made about elite defender Diego Godin in the back. He’s one of the best center backs in the tournament, and it’ll be interesting to see how he handles the recently-injured Salah.

Oscar Tabarez and his squad don’t drift much from a standard 4-4-2, with Cavani and Suarez up top. Keep an eye on Rodrigo Bentancur, the 20-year old from Juventus who will likely be making plays on the wing on Friday.

