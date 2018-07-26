Ellie Soutter Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ellie Soutter, one of the most exciting snowboarding prospects in the world, has died at the age of just 18. The tragic news was released in a statement by British Ski and Snowboard. The statement did not elaborate on a cause of death but described the passing as “sudden” includes information about the United Kingdom’s suicide prevention hotline. Soutter died on her 18th birthday.

The press release highlighted some of Soutter’s achievements including winning a bronze medal at the 2017 European Youth Olympic Winter Festival in Turkey. Her medal was the only medal achieved by Team Great Britain. The press release ends with, “The thoughts and condolences of the British Ski & Snowboard community are with Ellie’s family, friends and teammates.”

Here's what you need to know:

1. Soutter’s Dad, Tony Soutter Called the World ‘Cruel’ for Taking His Daughter Away in a Heartbreaking Post

Her father, Tony Soutter, wrote a heartbreaking tribute to his daughter on Facebook saying, “This cruel world took my Soul mate and “Bessie” from me yesterday on her 18th birthday. I was so proud of the beautiful young woman she had turned into. Ellie I will miss you more than you could have ever imagined. Rest in peace you little Champion!” Tony Soutter’s last Facebook post before Ellie’s tragic passing saw him pay tribute to another of his daughter’s incredible achievements in snowboarding in which he wrote that he was a “proud dad again.”

2. Soutter Was the Only British Competitor to Win a Medal at the 2017 European Youth Olympic Winter Festival

During the 2017/18 season, Soutter competed as part of the Freeride Junior Tour and had been selected as a member of the British team for the Junior World Championships in New Zealand. In 2018, Soutter was part of the inaugural British Europa Cup snowboard cross program. Soutter boarded in the disciplines of boardercross, freeride and half pipe. In June 2017, Soutter was featured by the Daily Telegraph as one of the “Future Stars of British Snow Sports.”

In 2015, Soutter’s father attempted to raise money to help support his daughter’s career via Go Fund Me. The page ended up raising less thant $5,000 of a $23,000 goal. Tony Soutter said that the page was created because of a lack of financial support for his daughter’s career from British Ski and Snowboard. He said that due to the lack of funds, her progress has been stunted.

3. Soutter Lived in France but Was in England at the Time of Her Tragic Passing

In her Facebook “Intro” section, Soutter said of herself, “Occasionally doing cool things with my snowboard.” Soutter was from London but lived in Morzine in French Alps. The BBC reports that Soutter was in England when she died. Soutter was formerly a student at the Old Hawthorns School in Surrey.

According to her official website, Soutter began snowboarding at the age of ten. Her coach was French Olympian Deborah Anthonioz. Soutter’s official bio that it was her goal to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. In addition to her snowboarding career, mountain biking and hiking were among her other hobbies.

4. Soutter Was Just Snowboarding With Friends When She Was Discovered by Members of Team Great Britain

Soutter wrote on her LinkedIn page that she began skiing at three years old. Soutter says she moved to France with her father in November 2010 and began to take up snowboarding. During a day snowboarding with friends, Soutter says she was spotted by a group of Team Great Britain boarders who were training nearby. Soutter adds that the most serious injury she suffered up to that point while boarding was a broken wrist.

In 2016, Soutter was the subject of a beautiful photo shoot by photographer Susie Lawrence. Lawrence wrote in a tribute to her young subject, “This isn’t the kind of photography she’s used to at all as she’s normally captured in action on the slopes and she’d never done any modeling but what a natural she was. Thanks so much Ellie, you are amazing.”

5. Fans of Shoutter’s Have Been Taking to Twitter to Mourn the Tragic Loss

