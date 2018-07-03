Pacers Roster & Starting Lineup With Tyreke Evans for 2018

The Indiana Pacers roster is coming together as they continue to make moves in free agency. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pacers have agreed to terms with Tyreke Evans on a one year, $12 million deal. Let’s take a look at the current Pacers roster and projected starting lineup for next season. The Pacers roster will continue to look different as more moves are made during free agency.

Pacers Roster & Projected Starting Lineup for 2018-19

C-Myles Turner, Domas Sabonis, Ike Anigbogu

PF- Thaddeus Young, T.J. Leaf

SF- Bojan Bogdanovic, Doug McDermott, Alex Poythress

SG- Victor Oladipo, Edmond Sumner

PG- Tyreke Evans, Darren Collison, Aaron Holiday, Cory Joseph, Aaron Holiday

Pacers Free Agents: Trevor Booker (UFA), Cory Joseph (PO), Joe Young (TO), Ben Moore (RFA)



Thanks to the addition of Victor Oladipo last summer, the Pacers took a step forward this season, and the front office is starting to put together a solid young roster. The Pacers have not made the kind of splash some fans were hoping for given their cap room, but Indiana also has not added a lot of big contracts either. This should give the Pacers cap flexibility for the future if they do not make any other major moves this summer.

Heading into free agency, Real GM’s Keith Smith projected the Pacers would have $60 million in cap space for 2019. This puts the Pacers in play when free agents like Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard and others are free agents.