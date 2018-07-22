MLB Odds 2018: Dodgers Rising Up Among World Series Favorites

Major League Baseball touts parity through revenue sharing and the like, but in reality the big-market teams have a huge advantage over the rest because they make so much more money in local television revenue.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, for instance, have a local TV contract totaling around $3 billion. You think the Tampa Bay Rays are within miles of that revenue stream?

We bring this up because the rich got richer during the All-Star break as the Dodgers won the Manny Machado sweepstakes, sending five prospects to the Baltimore Orioles for the All-Star shortstop. The vast majority of teams in the majors couldn’t do this because they didn’t have a deep pool of prospects – the Dodgers’ financial situation helped build the farm system into one of MLB’s best – to deal for a player who is going to walk in free agency.

Prospects are gold to small-market teams because they are cheap. There’s little doubt that Machado WON’T be a Dodger in 2019 because Los Angeles already has one of the best young shortstops in the game in Corey Seager. However, he’s out injured the rest of this season – hence the trade.

The deal has vaulted the Dodgers to +650 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com to win the franchise’s first World Series since 1988 – those are now the shortest odds of any National League team even though Los Angeles has only the fifth-best record in the Senior Circuit entering the second half.

If the Dodgers had one non-pitching hole, it was at second base. Landing Machado allows the team to move the very solid Chris Taylor from short to second. Machado also will play a bit at third when Justin Turner needs a break.

The Chicago Cubs entered the break with the NL’s best record and its shortest odds to win the World Series but now are just behind the Dodgers on those futures odds at +700. Chicago could make its own big deal before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, most likely for pitching. The Cubs are set with their position players.

The three other reported “finalists” for Machado were the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies (+1500), Milwaukee Brewers (+2000) and New York Yankees (+450). All three are expected to make a deal before July 31; the Yankees are a lock to add at least one starting pitcher. New York would be leading every division in the majors but its own AL East. The Boston Red Sox (+450) are atop that with a league-best 68-30 record.

However, the Houston Astros are the +400 overall favorites to repeat as World Series champions. No team has done that since Yankees won a third straight Fall Classic in 2000.

