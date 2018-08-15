Corey Coleman Trade: Details on Why Browns Dealt Receiver to Bills

The puzzling details surrounding the Browns trading Corey Coleman to the Bills may finally be answered on Hard Knocks Episode 2. HBO is expected to show the days leading up to the Coleman trade, and potentially detail why Cleveland agreed to trade the wide receiver to the Bills for a future seventh round pick. Essentially, the Browns almost did the equivalent of releasing Coleman. According to ESPN, the Browns will not receive the seventh-round pick until 2020.

We are only three drafts removed from Coleman being selected by the Browns with the No. 15 selection in the 2016 draft. Coleman is entering his third NFL season, and has struggled to stay healthy so far in his pro career. Coleman played in nine games his rookie season, and 10 games last season. Coleman had 56 receptions for 718 yards and five touchdowns in his two seasons with the Browns. Prior to the trade, Ohio.com reported Coleman was battling a hamstring injury.

Cleveland felt they had the luxury of severing ties with Coleman given the new additions of veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry along with rookie wideout Antonio Callaway. Browns coach Hue Jackson was vague when asked about the trade. Jackson would only say that the trade helped the team “get better” adding there was a “plan in place” for the team to continue to improve. Given the Browns received such little in return for the promising receiver, it was clear that Cleveland felt his presence was a detriment to the team.

It is also important to note that GM John Dorsey and his front office staff were hired at the end of last season. Coleman was drafted by the previous regime, so Dorsey felt no obligation to retain Coleman if he was not confident in his abilities going forward. As for the Bills, they were not exactly glowing in their praise for Coleman, but did note that the team loved his speed.

“It hadn’t worked out in Cleveland probably the way he thought when he was drafted or the way they thought when they drafted him in the first round,” Bills GM Brandon Beane told ESPN. “So it’s a fresh start for him to come in here and compete. He’s not gonna automatically get anything. He’s gotta come in here and compete. You can’t coach speed, and we’re always looking to add it. That was one of the attractive things of him coming out [in the draft] and he’s still got that.”