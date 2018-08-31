Michael Gallup: ‘I Needed to Play’ in Cowboys’ Preseason Finale

There’s something to be said about brutal honesty, and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup showed a bit of that in the team’s preseason finale. While the Cowboys opted to sit the bulk of their starters (as most NFL teams do), the team’s third-round pick could be seen running routes throughout the first half Thursday.

To anyone on the outside looking in, this seemed like a terrible idea. Gallup is expected to be a starter for the Cowboys offense and will likely be a go-to target for Dak Prescott right out of the gate. So, why was the former Colorado State star still playing while the bulk of the other players who’ll be playing in Week 1 were hanging on the sidelines?

As Gallup told Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News, he needed to play. Not only that, but he also wanted to be out there.

Rookie WR Michael Gallup (4 catches, 29 yards) on playing the entire first half of Dallas’ preseason finale: “I told [coach] that I wanted to play, I needed to play. I got a lot of things I need to learn. It was fun. It was good to get out there and see some different defenses.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 31, 2018

Although Gallup surely knows he’ll be a big part of the offense this season, the young pass-catcher sounds like he just wants to be fully prepared for the opener.