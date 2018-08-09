Titans vs Packers Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans open up preseason play on Thursday night with a matchup at Lambeau Field.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, depending on whether the game is in your market or not:

If The Game is Televised in Your Market

First, check to see what local channel the game is on in your area–it will be either ABC, CBS, CW, Fox or NBC. Then, if you sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of one, some, or all of those channels, depending on the service.

For example, for fans in Green Bay, where the game is on NBC, Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV are both good options. In Nashville, where the game is on ABC, only Hulu with Live TV would work.

Here’s a rundown of all the streaming services, what they include, and how to sign up and watch:

(Note that local channels are available live in select markets)

Hulu With Live TV

Local channels included: ABC, CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

In addition to its massive Netflix-like library of on-demand movies and TV shows, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC, CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of any of those channels on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Local channels included: CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

A streaming service that is largely tailored towards sports fans, FuboTV includes CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of those channels on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them. The main FuboTV channel package also comes with NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game.

Amazon Prime

Local channels included: CBS

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of your local CBS channel on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Sling TV

Local channels included: Fox, NBC

Fox and NBC are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of either channel on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on. “Sling Blue” also comes with the NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game, so you can also watch that way if you miss it live.

If The Game is Not Televised in Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or four installments of $29.99). Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

Preview

The Green Bay Packers prepare to enter uncharted territory: their first season without wide receiver Jordy Nelson.

Nelson moved on to the Oakland Raiders after being cut this past offseason, and the Packers’ new look offense is set to debut against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of NFL Preseason.

Perennial All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers had absolutely no problem tearing into his team, who he felt were lackadaisical during practice Tuesday:

Aaron Rodgers was NOT happy about the performance of his receivers today. Called their effort 'piss poor' and 'one of the worst' practices he's seen #Packers pic.twitter.com/EjfBdqmIwi — Joe Kipp (@JuhKipp) August 7, 2018

Another storyline for Green Bay heading into its preseason opener is: “Who will be the backup quarterback to Rodgers?”

2017 second-round draft pick DeShone Kizer, who spent only one season with the Cleveland Browns, was acquired in the offseason to combat and push Brett Hundley, who started nine games down the stretch last season after Rodgers broke his collar bone Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings. Hundley finished with a 60.8 completion percentage, 1,836 yards, nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

In January, Tennessee and Mike Mularkey mutually agreed to “part ways.” Mularkey was always the subject of controversy and criticism from fans. The Titans quickly pounced on Mike Vrabel and hired him as their next head coach.

Vrabel had previously spent the past three seasons working for the Houston Texans as linebackers coach (2014-16) and defensive coordinator (2017).

In addition to Vrabel running the show from the sidelines, the Titans have a new face of their own on offense with the addition of elusive, gadget running back Dion Lewis, who came over from the New England Patriots. Lewis is an analytical dream as he’s maximized his touch efficiency in recent seasons, and is primed to be Derrick Henry’s primary competition; DeMarco Murray retired this offseason.

The tandem could possibly be the best in the NFL, and theoretically perfect safety blankets for mobile quarterback Marcus Mariota underneath as second-year wide receiver Corey Davis aims to emerge as a legit No. 1 option and stay healthy.

Not only is Kenny Vaccaro an upgrade on Johnathan Cyprien, but he’ll maximize the rest of the Tennessee Titans secondary as well. My latest for @FanSided https://t.co/1cuFDQcBqy — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) August 8, 2018

Tennessee’s defense took a massive blow early, as safety Jonathan Cyprien will miss the entire 2018 season after tearing his ACL during training camp on August 2. Tennessee quickly scooped up free agent Kenny Vaccaro to replace Cyprien to help ease the burden in the secondary. Vaccaro is likely to start Thursday against Green Bay, and may even be an upgrade in comparison to Cyprien.