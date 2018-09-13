NBA Legend Ray Allen Drops Epic Line During Hall of Fame Speech

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony was held Friday night, and one of the most well-respected players in NBA history, Ray Allen, was among the honorees. While Allen had plenty to say during his speech, it was one line that stood out a bit from the rest and hit home for basketball players and fans everywhere.

Courtesy of NBA TV’s official Twitter:

“I don’t believe in talent. I’m here because I worked hard my whole life. Without that work, no one in this room would know who I am except my family. So to all the kids around the world watching, paying attention, and inspiring to be like one of us – or even on this stage someday – put the work in and watch the magical ride you go on.” Allen stated.

It was a perfect statement from one of the best players in NBA history. Over his 19-year career, Allen averaged 18.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, while shooting 45.2 percent from the floor. The exceptional sharpshooter made 40 percent from behind the arc, including a superb two-year stretch from 2010-12 with the Boston Celtics in which he made 44.4 and 45.3 percent of his three-point attempts, respectively.

Allen is a 10-time NBA All-Star who won two championships in his career (2008 and 2013) and also won three gold medals while playing for USA basketball.

