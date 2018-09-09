Does Juan Martin Del Potro Have a Wife? Is He Married?

After defending champion Rafael Nadal retired from the U.S. Open semifinal due to a knee injury, Juan Martín del Potro is now competing in his first Grand Slam final in nine years, against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic.

Del Potro is currently ranked #3 in the singles rankings, and represents Argentina when he plays. The 29-year-old has never been married, and has no kids.

Del Potro Has Been Linked to Argentinian Model Julia Rohden in Recent Weeks

Del Potro was linked to model Julia Rohden in recent weeks, though that relationship has not been verified by either party and The Sun, which first published the connection, made several inaccuracies on the potential timeline of the relationship.

For example, it claimed that Rohden and del Potro have been together for five years, which would be impossible given that del Potro was dating his ex, Jimena Baron, up until last February. What’s more, the picture of who The Sun alleges to be Rohden is a brunette, and Rohden is a blonde.

Del Potro Most Recently Dated Argentine Singer & Actress Jimena Baron

Del Potro began dating Argentine singer and actress Jimena Baron in 2017, and last February he confirmed their split, after dating for around a year. Though Baron and del Potro have kept their pictures of one another up on their respective Instagram accounts, del Potro admitted that he did need to speak with a sports psychologist to move through the trauma of his breakup, which was coupled with the death of his beloved dog Cesar.

He said after competing at the Delray Beach Open, “For this tournament, I didn’t have the best preparation due to personal reasons that I am going through, but I will be doing better as time goes on.”

Del Potro and Baron reportedly split due to competing schedules and difficulty seeing one another.

