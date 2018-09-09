NFL Odds: Week 1 Betting Lines and Trends

There’s no question that the toughest week to handicap NFL games is Week 1 because no one is quite sure what teams are yet with offseason turnover, coaching changes, new quarterbacks, etc. Remember, since the NFL went to a 12-team playoff field in 1990 at least four new teams have made the playoffs that didn’t the previous season every year.

There are four road favorites on the NFL Week 1 odds this year, led by the Los Angeles Rams at -4.5 at the Oakland Raiders at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com in the second game of the Monday night doubleheader – that’s one fairly new addition to Week 1, a twin bill on Monday nights.

The Raiders recently got worse by trading 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears for future draft picks. The Rams, meanwhile, are one of the favorites to win the NFC. They are just 1-6 ATS in their past seven on Mondays, though.

In the first Monday game, one streak will continue. Since 2008, at least one rookie quarterback has started Week 1 every year and the lone one to do so in 2018 will be the New York Jets’ Sam Darnold. His team is a 7-point underdog at the Detroit Lions. New York is 2-9-1 ATS in its past 12 as a road underdog.

Only two teams in NFL history have finished a season 0-16. One of them was the 2017 Cleveland Browns, who look to end their 17-game losing streak (dating to end of 2016) as 4-point home underdogs Sunday against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, who will be without star running back Le’Veon Bell. Cleveland’s average margin of defeat in that skid is 10.5 points, and it has covered only three of its past 17 overall at home as well according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

The Kansas City Chiefs usher in the Patrick Mahomes era as they visit the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers, who are -3 despite having lost eight in a row to Kansas City. Mahomes, a second-year quarterback, started one meaningless game as a rookie and replaces the traded Alex Smith. The Chargers closed last year strong, covering nine of their final 12 games.

The biggest Week 1 favorites are the New Orleans Saints at -9.5 (10 at some books) against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are without suspended starting quarterback Jameis Winston, which bumped that line up 3 points. Tampa is 2-5 ATS in its past seven trips to the Big Easy.

