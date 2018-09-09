Jelena Djokovic, Novak’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Novak Djokovic’s wife, Jelena Djokovic, is a staple at Novak’s matches and the couple has been together since high school. Novak and Jelena have two children, Stefan and Tara. The couple welcomed their newest daughter to the world in September 2017.

They refer to their children as “little masters,” because of all they have learned from each child. Novak spoke with Hello Magazine about what it was like seeing Jelena walk down the aisle at their 2014 wedding.

“Seeing her for the first time in her wedding dress, smiling and walking towards me… She looked like an angel,” Novak explained to Hello. “I was trying to be present in that moment and memorize it. I was focused on her, and her smile, and our baby. It really was a perfect moment.”

Children play a big role in the couple’s life. Not only does the couple have two children of their own, their foundation work focuses on Serbian at-risk youth. On his foundation’s website, Novak explained his passion for young people.

I’m coming from a war-torn country, a place where many kids do not dare to dream big. I was blessed to have the support of my whole family while growing up. They believed in me and dreamed with me. Because of their trust, love and support, and all the hard work invested, I made my biggest dream come true. I’ve become one of the best tennis players in the world. I want to help other kids as well to learn from my example that many things are possible if we only believe in ourselves and work hard to fulfill our dreams.

Learn more about Novak’s wife and two children.

1. Novak Credits “Profound Conversations” With His Wife For Helping Him Get Out of His Tennis Slump

According to The Sun, Novak and Jelena met in high school, and first started dating in 2005. The couple got married on July 10, 2014. There had been rumors that the couple was going through a difficult time, but things appear to be going well as Jelena has been by Novak’s side at 2018 tournaments.

It was his wife’s dedication to practicing self-care that Novak credits for helping him get out of a recent tennis slump. Novak spoke with ESPN about how the couple was able to survive the hard times.

“She likes to go in depth and analyze everything in detail,” Novak explained to ESPN. “She likes to write in her journals and makes me do the same. We had many profound conversations that revealed a lot to both of us, and about me specifically. She helped me to identify the emotions and feelings of everything that is going on and understand the big picture.”

Jelena posted a lengthy message on Instagram in honor of her husband’s birthday.

I keep singing the song “Heaven” by Bryan Adams today. I get goosebumps thinking about “our younger years… there was only you and me, we were young and wild and free… 📽….

Oh, once in your life you find someone who will turn your world around bring you up when you’re feelin’ down. Yeah, nothin’ could change what you mean to me

Oh, there’s lots that I could say

But just hold me now

Cause our love will light the way”

🌞🌞🌞❤❤❤❤❤ Happy birthday, my love! I’m one lucky girl, wife, mommy 💋💋💋

2. The Couple Has 2 Children: Stefan & Tara

On September 9, 2017, the couple announced the birth of their second child. Novak welcomed their new daughter, Tara, to the world by posting a lengthy caption on Instagram.

Very happy and proud to welcome our little girl Tara to our home. Jelena and I have been hand in hand on this journey and as a man, I have to send my love and admiration to every single women out there for going through so much pain and effort to create life, to bring life and raise a human being… what a blessing to have an opportunity to be a parent! Thank you for celebrating the birth of my daughter and sending my family all the love and best wishes in the past few days. On behalf of me and Jelena, I want to say thank you! We are back from hospital, Jelena and Tara are my angels, and Stefan is a proud big brother who wants to take part in baby chores :) Life is divine!

The couple also has a three-year-old son, Stefan. He is pictured below getting ski lessons from his father.

On a recent blog entry, Jelena described how their children continue to teach them new things as parents.

“But, our kids are masters of surprises,” Jelena wrote. “I can never emphasize enough that my children are my greatest teachers. Today was no exception. I came back home with a big lesson.”

Similarly, Novak believes being a father has helped him become a better person.

“There is so much that we can learn from children, it’s quite incredible,” Novak told ESPN. “My wife and I, we call both our children our little masters. Because they are just able to be so present and fully engaged in the moment, and then they are able to move on from something that has happened.”

3. Jelena Graduated From the International University of Monaco Where She Created a Student Magazine

Jelena’s experience at the International University of Monaco prepared her for the work she focuses on with the foundation. She founded a student magazine called Original while she was in college. Jelena continues to use her writing skills on the foundation’s website by creating regular posts. Here’s how the foundation describes Jelena’s experience.

The diploma and knowledge acquired at the prestigious universities, such as “Luigi Bocconi” and International University of Monaco (IUM), have given her the much needed assets to be an important part of the Novak Djokovic team, an executive of NDF (both on national and global level), and the director and founder of the student magazine Original- a startup of which she is very proud. Jelena is also a mother to a 17-month old child. Early childhood education and development are very important part of her life and she is embracing them not only through her role of a mother but also through her work in the Foundation.

4. Jelena Is the Co-Founder & Director of the Novak Djokovic Foundation

Jelena is the co-founder and director of the Novak Djokovic Foundation and is heavily involved in shaping the direction of the non-profit. The foundation focuses on bettering the lives of young people in Serbia. Here’s how the foundation describes their work.

The Novak Djokovic Foundation is focused on Early Childhood Education (ECE) and Early Childhood Development (ECD).

Both prepare children as they progress through life and face new challenges. With the right support, any child can become a winner in the field of their choosing.

Not only does Jelena help with the business side of the operation, she also regularly writes on the foundation’s blog, often leaning on her experience as a mother. On one recent entry, Jelena detailed a trip to the museum with their son, Stefan.

5. Jelena Attended Majors Like Wimbledon & US Open in 2018 After Being Absent From Novak’s Matches in 2017

Jelena missed the 2017 Wimbledon tournament as she was pregnant with the couple’s second child. Some speculated there was more going on in their marriage, including former tennis player and commentator John McEnroe during BBC’s Wimbledon coverage (via the Mirror).

“Woods had the issues with his wife and then he seemed to go completely off the rails and has never been even close to being the same player,” McEnroe noted. “So we’re starting to say: ‘Wait a minute, is this possible with him, Djokovic?'”

Jelena admitted it is difficult constantly being in the public eye. She explained on an Instagram post how she has been criticized by strangers when Novak is not playing his best tennis.

I became a mom again in 2017, had quite a tough pregnancy but loving and supporting family to help me get through. I’ve been pointed at, shouted at and discriminated by unhappy people for my husband’s tough year… really not fun. Luckily, I have gone through all those challenges SANE and full of love. I wouldn’t change anything if I could. I would live it all over again because every moment I’ve lived was precious.

As Ryan Holiday says – Obstacle is the way.

Things appeared to have turned around for the couple. Jelena has attended a number of 2018 tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open.