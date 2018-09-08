LOOK: Oregon Ducks Mascot Dresses up Like Kanye West

The Oregon Ducks mascot just took his game to the next level. Ahead of the team’s game Saturday against Portland State, the official Twitter account of the mascot revealed a video of the Duck dressing up like Kanye West.

And it was about as wild as you’d probably envision.

For those who didn’t see the recent photo of the celebrity, one Twitter user posted West’s unique and wild look to clarify.

The video immediately went viral and fans (specifically Oregon fans) were absolutely loving it. There may be no mascot in all of the sports world who impresses how the Oregon Duck does. As for the team, they currently hold a 1-0 record on the season after knocking off Bowling Green 58-24 in the opener. At the time this was being written, the Ducks were also ahead 28-7 against Portland State just prior to halftime.