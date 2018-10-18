Bulls Roster & Starting Lineup for 2018

The Chicago Bulls are loaded with intriguing young talent entering the 2018-19 NBA season. Unfortunately, they’ll be without forward Lauri Markkanen to start the year, which will open the door for a few other players to showcase their talent. After posting a 27-55 in the first full post-Jimmy Butler season, the Bulls are now looking to prove any sort of “rebuild” is a thing of the past.

Chicago added a few new faces this offseason, including talented rookie big man Wendell Carter Jr. from Duke and forward Jabari Parker in free agency. The hope is that players such as Bobby Portis, Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn can continue trending upwards as well. If this happens, the Bulls will have an extremely bright future.

Let’s take a look at the starting lineup and full roster for the new-look Bulls in the current NBA season.

Bulls Projected Starting Lineup for 2018-19 Season

C- Wendell Carter Jr.

PF- Lauri Markkanen*

SF- Justin Holiday

SG- Zach LaVine

PG- Kris Dunn*

*Markkanen and Dunn both out in season-opener vs. Philadelphia 76ers. Cameron Payne and Bobby Portis started in their place.

When healthy, the starting group will feature both Markkanen and Dunn. It’s unknown what head coach Fred Hoiberg will opt to do at center when that happens. He could continue to roll with the rookie in Carter, or potentially move Portis over to center and have the ex-Blue Devil as one of the first players off the bench.

Holiday is an interesting name to watch, as he fell out of favor a bit down the home stretch of last season. At least to begin this season, he’s earned the starting nod, although that can obviously change at any point.

Let’s now move ahead and take a look at the full Bulls roster.

Bulls Roster for the 2018-19 Season

C- Wendell Carter Jr., Robin Lopez, Omer Asik

PF- Lauri Markkanen, Bobby Portis, Cristiano Felicio

SF- Justin Holiday, Jabari Parker, Chandler Hutchinson

SG- Zach LaVine, Denzel Valentine, Antonio Blakeney, Rawle Alkins

PG- Kris Dunn, Cameron Payne, Tyler Ulis, Ryan Arcidiacono

The Bulls currently have Parker and Valentine coming off the bench, and those two should fuel the second unit. Parker, who’s just 23 years old, played in just 31 games last season with a lightened workload for the Milwaukee Bucks while he rehabbed from a torn ACL. In the year prior to that when healthy, the talented forward averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 49 percent from the field.

Chicago seemingly has the depth go as deep as 10-11 players realistically. It’s unlikely he’ll opt to dive that far into his bench, but that would also leave a few talented players without much playing time.

