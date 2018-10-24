Nets vs Cavs Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Collin Sexton with the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round pick in June. On Wednesday, the rookie’s team will host the upstart Nets at Quicken Loans Arena.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on YES Network (in Nets markets) and Fox Sports Ohio (in Cavs markets). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone, tablet or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

How to Watch Nets vs Cavaliers Online if You’re in Market

FuboTV

YES Network (local markets) and Fox Sports Ohio (local markets) are included in the main Fubo bundle, which has 85 total channels and is tailored towards sports. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including YES Network (local markets) and Fox Sports Ohio (local markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

YES Network (local markets) and Fox Sports Ohio (local markets) are included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

How to Watch Nets vs Cavaliers Online if You’re Out of Market

If you live outside of the Nets or Cavs area, all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games can be watched through NBA League Pass. You can sign up and watch through a number of different platforms:

NBA.com

You can sign up for either NBA League Pass, which lets you watch all out-of-market games, or NBA Team Pass, which lets you watch all of one team’s games if they’re out of market. Once signed up, you’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the NBA.com website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBA app.

FuboTV

If you have FuboTV or sign up for a new subscription, you can add NBA League Pass to your channel bundle. After signing up, you’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Fubo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app.

Sling TV

If you have Sling TV or sign up for a new subsription, you can add NBA League Pass or NBA Team Pass to your channel bundle. Once signed up, you’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling app.

Preview

Kevin Love has been productive but inefficient in the early going as the new leader of the Cavaliers’ offense. He’s averaged 20.7 points and 14.3 rebounds per contest across Cleveland’s first three games, all losses, but he’s shot a paltry 30.4 percent from the field. Fortunately for him and the Cavs, he’ll meet a team that’s been gashed by burly big men so far this season in the 1-2 Nets.

Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond of the Detroit Pistons combined for 50 points and 28 rebounds in a victory over Brooklyn to open both teams’ seasons. Then New York Knicks center Enes Kanter hung 29 points and 10 boards on the Nets on Friday in a Brooklyn victory.

Cleveland’s third loss was by far the worst, a 133-111 blowout at the talons of the Atlanta Hawks, projected by many to finish with the league’s worst record in 2018-19, in Cleveland’s home opener.

“We didn’t expect to be 0-3,” Love said after the defeat, according to the Associated Press. “On opening night at home, we expect to play better in front of our own fans. I don’t know if alarming is the right word, but it sure seems right, right now. Our effort level just wasn’t there. It’s just going to be a growth year for us. We’ve got to get better.”

Sexton has also struggled in the earliest days of his career. The point guard is shooting 37 percent from the field and averaging nine points per game and twice as many turnovers (two) as assists (one).

In his matchup with fellow rookie point guard Trae Young of the Hawks, the No. 5 overall pick went off for 35 points, 11 assists, and one turnover. He did a lot of his damage against his fellow 2018 first-rounder.

“He took it personal,” Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue said of Sexton’s matchup with Young. “He was flying over screens to get there, and that’s not what we wanted to do.”

Cleveland will be tasked with trying to stop another young playmaker on Wednesday: Brooklyn’s Caris LeVert.

The third-year wing is averaging 24.7 points on 65 percent shooting, adding 4.7 rebounds and 4 assists per contest through three games.

“He’s played excellent offensively, and then defensively, he’s been good, too,” Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson told Nets Daily. “Confidence, I think he’s slowed down his game a little, understanding the pace, when he can go and when he can pull back. He’s made a big physical improvement, too. Even the third game [in four nights], the Indiana game, a lot of our young guys, you could see [fatigue]. With Caris, I did not see that. I saw a fresh, engaged player.”