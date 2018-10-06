NFL Odds: Week 5 Betting Lines & Trends

NFL fans are likely to see history on Monday night to close Week 5 when the New Orleans Saints host the Washington Redskins. Saints quarterback Drew Brees seems destined to hold every major passing record by the time he retires, and he should pass Peyton Manning (71,940) on Monday for the most yardage in league history with Brees just 200 yards behind.

The Saints are 6.5-point favorites on the NFL Week 5 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com but are at a minor disadvantage because Washington comes off its bye week. The Redskins have covered the past six in the series.

Two matchups Sunday seem to stand apart.

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of two unbeatens left, and they put the league’s highest-scoring offense against its No. 1 scoring defense in the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Kansas City is -3 and has won the past three against Jacksonville by nearly 18 points per game.

In the NFC, it’s a rematch of last season’s conference championship game as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings. Philly won back in January 38-7, although neither quarterback who played that day – Case Keenum for the Vikings or Nick Foles of the Eagles – will/should see the field Sunday. The Eagles are 3-point betting favorites and they have covered eight of the past nine at home in the series.

Both Minnesota and Philadelphia lost just three regular-season games in 2017; Sunday’s loser already will have three defeats.

Could the Los Angeles Rams join a select group on Sunday? The unbeaten Rams have scored at least 30 points in each of their first four games and are looking to become just the fifth in NFL history to do so in the first five of a season. The league record is eight. Los Angeles is a 7.5-point favorite at the Seahawks, a line that would have been unthinkable this time last year. The Rams have covered just three of their past 11 in the Pacific Northwest.

There have been just two teams in NFL history to finish a season at 0-16, and only one club in 2018 has a chance to join that group: the Arizona Cardinals. They are 4.5-point underdogs at the San Francisco 49ers as Cardinals rookie QB Josh Rosen makes his second start. The 49ers have failed to cover nine in a row as a home favorite.

The Cleveland Browns are winless in their past 18 games against AFC North foes. The Browns are 3-point home dogs against the Baltimore Ravens, who have won 18 of the past 20 in the series and covered five consecutive.

