Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Shows Off Toned Bod on Instagram

Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend Brittany Matthews has her eye on the prize lately. As her boyfriend heads into this week’s Sunday Night Football game against the New England Patriots with a perfect 5-0 record, Matthews has taken to Instagram to share a proud moment of her very own.

As a fitness instructor, Matthews is dedicated to her gym game and showed off a picture of her super toned thighs on her Instagram story. Matthews, who graduated from the University of Texas with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology, has been working hard to help others obtain their weight loss goals but has also made sure that she has stayed on top of her own game as well.

The photo comes just days after Matthews posted another workout pic of herself being a bit vulnerable.

“Debating for a while to post this pic, so many things I didn’t like about myself, then I thought of the caption and now here I am,” she captioned the snap in part.

Matthews shared the photo ahead of Saturday night’s Ed Sheeran concert, which she attended with a group of her girlfriends. After the concert, Matthews was on a plane headed for Boston’s Logan International Airport, just in time for Sunday night’s game against the Pats.

Matthews will be cheering on her man from the stands as the Kansas City Chiefs try to improve their undefeated record to 6-0. Since arriving in Massachusetts, Matthews has been sharing moments from her Sunday on social media. The first photo she posted was a Boomerang of her and three friends toasting with cans of Bang, an energy drink that contains creatine, caffeine, amino acids, and B Vitamins.

In the subsequent photos, Matthews showed off her KC pride, completely decked out in Chiefs gear on her way to Gillette Stadium.