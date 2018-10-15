Marshawn Lynch Tells Seahawks Owner Paul Allen to ‘Rest Easy’

Shortly after news broke of Seahawks owner Paul Allen’s death, former Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch offered his condolences. Lynch took to Twitter to offer his thoughts on his passing.

“Big dog rest easy as you go home @PaulGAllen prayers for your family🙏🏾,” Lynch tweeted.

After Lynch headed to the Raiders in 2017, he took out a full-page ad in The Seattle Times thanking Allen.

BEASTMODE – what a class act. Full page message in tomorrow SUNDAY Seattle Times. Don't miss it. pic.twitter.com/jTVJhWSrYE — Frank Blethen (@fblethen) April 29, 2017

When Lynch retired briefly from football, Allen offered his support of the legendary Seahawks back.

“Thank you @MoneyLynch for a great career as a Seahawk. So many memorable runs and quakes! #BeastMode !” Allen tweeted.

There has been no announcement on who will take over ownership of the Seahawks and Blazers. Vulcan CEO Bill Hilf released this statement on behalf of the Seahawks and Blazers.

All of us who had the honor of working with Paul feel inexpressible loss today. He possessed a remarkable intellect and a passion to solve some of the world’s most difficult problems, with the conviction that creative thinking and new approaches could make profound and lasting impact. Millions of people were touched by his generosity, his persistence in pursuit of a better world, and his drive to accomplish as much as he could with the time and resources at his disposal. Paul’s life was diverse and lived with gusto. It reflected his myriad interests in technology, music and the arts, biosciences and artificial intelligence, conservation and in the power of shared experience – in a stadium or a neighborhood – to transform individual lives and whole communities. Paul loved Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. The impact of Paul’s efforts can be seen here at every turn. But the true impact of his vision and generosity is evident around the globe. Paul thoughtfully addressed how the many institutions he founded and supported would continue after he was no longer able to lead them. This isn’t the time to deal in those specifics as we focus on Paul’s family. We will continue to work on furthering Paul’s mission and the projects he entrusted to us. There are no changes imminent for Vulcan, the teams, the research institutes or museums. Today we mourn our boss, mentor and friend whose 65 years were too short – and acknowledge the honor it has been to work alongside someone whose life transformed the world.

