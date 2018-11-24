Jim Harbaugh Remains Winless Against Ohio State as Michigan Coach

Jim Harbaugh has yet to defeat Ohio State as the Michigan head coach. Despite being 2-0 against the Buckeyes as the Michigan quarterback, Harbaugh has not been able to find a way to defeat Urban Meyer’s team as the pressure continues to mount. For all the success Harbaugh has brought to the Michigan program, the Wolverines are still without trophies during his tenure.

Harbaugh has zero appearances in the College Football Playoff or Big Ten title game. Yet, what may sting the most to the Michigan faithful is the lack of rivalry victories in “The Game.” Harbaugh is 0-4 against the Buckeyes and will miss out again on a chance to compete for either a conference or national title in 2018.

Prior to the rivalry game, Harbaugh admitted that revenge was part of the team’s motivation against Ohio State.

“It’s a good one. Anger has proven to be a powerful motivator,” Harbaugh explained to the Detroit Free Press. “…[Ohio State passing game is] really good. Really good quarterback. Get the ball to all parts of the field. Playmakers. At all the eligible positions. Do a great job of protecting. Quarterback does a great job of getting the ball to multiple people in the passing game.”

Leading up to the matchup, Michigan’s players emphasized how much the game meant to the program.

“Since I’ve been here, I haven’t won that game yet,” Devin Bush Jr. explained to M Live. “Playing against them last year, we had them and we let them slip. We have another opportunity come this Saturday, so we’re going to get ready for that.”

Harbaugh is 38-13 during his time in Ann Arbor. The Michigan head coach has led the team to double-digit victories in three of his four seasons with the Wolverines. Despite all of the wins, Harbaugh has yet to snag the one that means the most.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell provided this update on the coaches involved in the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry.

UPDATED in OSU-Michigan rivalry, last four coaches: Urban Meyer, OSU, 7-0

Jim Tressel, OSU, 9-1

Lloyd Carr, UM, 6-7

Brady Hoke, UM, 1-3-1

John Cooper, OSU, 2-10-1

Luke Fickell, OSU, 0-1

Rich Rodriguez, UM, 0-3

Jim Harbaugh, UM, 0-4

Leading up to the game, Meyer did not deny the magnitude of the rivalry and the impact it has on both teams.

“Certainly there’s no [game] bigger than this,” Meyer explained to ESPN. “The word ‘pressure’ absolutely is there. For someone to say there’s no pressure, that’s not true.”

