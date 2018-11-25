WATCH: LSU Gives Premature Gatorade Bath, Then Texas A&M Ties Game

There’s no bigger mistake that you can make in sports than celebrating a victory before the game is over. And when that celebration comes back to bite you, that’s when things get really uncomfortable. While the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies are still battling on Saturday night, that mistake happened and took center stage.

After LSU had seemingly locked up the victory, the Tigers players gave coach Ed Orgeron a Gatorade bath. But as you can see below, Texas A&M connected on a last-second touchdown to send the game to overtime.

Ed Orgeron got a gatorade bath after LSU thought they had a game-ending INT! 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/D0AR6yHYVE — #FreePhillipDorsett (@ftbeard_17) November 25, 2018

The game is currently in the fourth overtime with the Tigers and Aggies going back-and-forth in a wild finish. Both teams managed to do just enough to keep the overtime run going, but LSU nearly found themselves in trouble in the first one. It took a 50-yard field goal to grab a 34-31 lead at that point, but Texas A&M could only make a field goal of their own.

Both LSU and Texas a&M Quarterbacks Heat up in Overtime

While both Joe Burrow and Kellen Mond have had impressive performances throughout this game, their abilities both as passers and runners were on full display in overtime. Through three extra periods, Mond ran for a score and threw a 25-yard touchdown (along with 2-point conversion). Burrow also threw for a 25-yard touchdown and tacked on a 2-point conversion through the air as well.

The play of the two signal callers has been worth talking about, as they’ve combined for eight touchdowns (four each) with the fourth overtime rolling along.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Did Tiger Woods Get Woman’s Phone Number During The Match?

